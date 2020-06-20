Former Badgers men's basketball player Kobe King decides not to play for Nebraska

After a blowout loss at Purdue on Jan. 24, King was second on the team in scoring at 10.0 points per game and leading the Badgers with a 12.6 average in conference play. But the next day, he informed the coaching staff in a text message that he was finished playing for the Badgers.

King didn’t travel to Iowa for a game on Jan. 27 and two days later officially announced he was leaving the program. Later that week, he told the State Journal his frustration had been brewing since early in his UW career and made it clear his relationship with coach Greg Gard was fractured.

The decision to leave the program when he did made King an easy target for criticism on social media, with fans and even a national media member branding him as a quitter.

“I thought it was best for not only myself — but for (the team) — for me to step away from the program just because I knew my heart wouldn’t be into it again,” King told the State Journal at the time. “I hear people say I’m a quitter. I talked to five, six (teammates) before I even told the coaches I was thinking of doing this. These were my closest guys, and if one of them would have told me it felt like I was quitting (on them) by doing it right now, I never would have said anything.”