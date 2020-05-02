Former Badgers forward Jon Leuer weighs return to pros vs. health history

Just over a month later, the sports world shut down.

If Leuer’s basketball career is indeed over, he has options. He took part in a post-career development program run by the National Basketball Players Association that included introductions to business, broadcasting and coaching.

“It just kind of gave you a good feel for, is this something you can see yourself doing down the road?” said Leuer, who turns 31 this month. “I enjoyed all three, honestly. Whenever that time comes where I choose to retire, those are definitely three avenues that I’d be open to pursuing.

“You kind of have to have this foresight of I’m not going to play this game forever and have to spend time thinking about what that could look like. When you get to that point of what’s next.”

Leuer, who averaged 18.3 points as a senior for the Badgers in 2010-11, said he still keeps track of the program. UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, a former teammate, is a close friend.

When Leuer was rehabbing his shoulder last fall, he returned to Madison for a few days to work with UW athletic trainer Henry Perez-Guerra.

“I still follow them close,” Leuer said. “And that’s the great thing about the Wisconsin program is there’s so much continuity from when coach (Bo) Ryan was there to now having coach (Greg) Gard there that when you go back as a former player, you see so many familiar faces and it’s like seeing a bunch of old family members that you haven’t seen for a while. And that’s what’s really cool is we have that family type of atmosphere as a program.”

