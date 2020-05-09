Former Badgers basketball player Jared Berggren becomes trainer after his pro career

By early 2018, Jared Berggren had figured out what he wanted to do next.
The former center for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program once had envisioned his professional career lasting well into his 30s. But by that winter, still a few months shy of turning 28, Berggren had realized the end was within sight.
Multiple factors led to that conclusion, starting with the fact that he’d become a father. The idea of moving his wife and baby daughter overseas for a large chunk of the year was sounding less and less appealing to Berggren, who wanted to establish roots back home in Minnesota.
It didn’t help matters that Berggren was in the midst of a frustrating season in Japan, his first and only campaign in Asia after stops in Belgium and Italy. Berggren had gotten a much-needed release from one team — it was a bad fit, he says — and had returned home with his family before joining another club in Japan.
During a workout with Reid Ouse, his friend and skills trainer, Berggren admitted he didn’t know how long he wanted to keep playing overseas. Naturally, Ouse wondered aloud whether Berggren had a Plan B.
“I want to do what you do,” Berggren said. “I want to be in the gym and help kids get better and stay around the game that way.”
And so began — at least unofficially — the start of Berggren’s next chapter in basketball. He returned to Japan for the final three months of that season, but by the summer of 2018 Berggren was getting his feet wet as a skills trainer by helping Ouse run group workouts.
After one last hurrah overseas — he played in Switzerland in 2018-19 — Berggren decided it was time to retire and officially start his new career. Meanwhile, Ouse’s business, Catalyst Training, was growing and he was looking for some help.
“There’s more to life than playing the game,” Berggren said. “I thought I had a really cool opportunity to stay fulfilled and the desire to be around basketball by doing what I do now.”
Most of Catalyst’s business comes from word of mouth, so Berggren spent most of his first year as a trainer trying to get his name back out to the basketball community.
He has a wide range of athletes he trains, from fourth graders to high school teams in the Minneapolis metro area to some who are still playing professionally overseas.
“You work with someone and they like what you’re teaching them and they like how you interact with them and they go tell their friends, or the coaches see it and talk to their coach friends. It just kind of grows that way,” Berggren said. “A rule of thumb we use a lot of times is you get one kid (onboard) and it leads to two or three others a lot of times.”
Berggren lives just northwest of Minneapolis in Albertville, which is about 30 miles from where he grew up in Princeton. He was operating mainly out of a facility in Ramsey, another north suburb, until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.
From there, Berggren quickly pivoted to online training sessions. From his garage, Berggren runs 30-minute sessions that include both one-on-one and group training, with as many as 20 high school athletes joining one of his Zoom calls recently.
“It’s been a challenge, but it’s been fun,” Berggren said. “These kids are all locked out of the gym, too, and they’ve got energy to burn and they want to keep working.”
Preaching fundamentals, particularly regarding footwork, is a big part of Berggren’s philosophy when it comes to helping young players build a foundation. His sessions even include defensive sliding drills, which would make his former coaches at UW very happy.
“Still working on the basics,” said Berggren, who was a second-team All-Big Ten Conference pick while averaging 11.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game as a senior in 2012-13. “I’ve still got some of that Badger blood in me.”
