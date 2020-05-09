Former Badgers basketball player Jared Berggren becomes trainer after his pro career

After one last hurrah overseas — he played in Switzerland in 2018-19 — Berggren decided it was time to retire and officially start his new career. Meanwhile, Ouse’s business, Catalyst Training, was growing and he was looking for some help.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

“There’s more to life than playing the game,” Berggren said. “I thought I had a really cool opportunity to stay fulfilled and the desire to be around basketball by doing what I do now.”

Most of Catalyst’s business comes from word of mouth, so Berggren spent most of his first year as a trainer trying to get his name back out to the basketball community.

He has a wide range of athletes he trains, from fourth graders to high school teams in the Minneapolis metro area to some who are still playing professionally overseas.

“You work with someone and they like what you’re teaching them and they like how you interact with them and they go tell their friends, or the coaches see it and talk to their coach friends. It just kind of grows that way,” Berggren said. “A rule of thumb we use a lot of times is you get one kid (onboard) and it leads to two or three others a lot of times.”