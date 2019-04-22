Tai Strickland, who left the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program after one season, announced Sunday he’s transferring to Temple.
Strickland, a point guard, will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2019-20 campaign per NCAA rules.
The Florida native appeared in 16 games, for a total of 50 minutes, as a true freshman this past season.
The UW coaching staff was excited when they added Strickland, who chose the Badgers over finalists Minnesota and Rutgers, as the final member of a three-man 2018 recruiting class last spring. The other two members of that class, Taylor Currie and Joe Hedstrom, both redshirted.
Strickland appeared to be in line for a spot in the rotation once backup point guard Trevor Anderson was lost to a season-ending knee injury in late November.
But Strickland ended up playing only 50 minutes, and 17 of those came in a non-conference game against Savannah State in mid-December. He appeared in only nine games, for a total of 11 minutes, against Big Ten opponents.
Both of UW’s starting guards, juniors-to-be D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison, will return next season. Davison played point guard as a freshman and moved to that spot this season when Trice was on the bench.
That would have left Strickland competing for playing time off the bench.
Strickland is the fourth player in the last two years to leave UW with eligibility remaining. Jordan Hill left as a graduate transfer following the 2016-17 season, Andy Van Vliet transferred to William & Mary after the 2017-18 season and Alex Illikainen left the program early in the 2018-19 season.