Former Badger D’Mitrik Trice signs professional deal with French team
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Former Badger D’Mitrik Trice signs professional deal with French team

NCAA Wisconsin Baylor Basketball DT

Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice drives on Baylor guard Davion Mitchell in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament March 21, 2021, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

 MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Former University of Wisconsin guard D’Mitrik Trice officially is a professional basketball player.

The 25-year-old signed a one-year contract to play for FOS Provence Basket in Southern France, the team announced on social media Wednesday. 

Trice competed in the NBA Summer League with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he didn’t play often but did have a breakout finale in which he scored 24 points. Trice told the State Journal in July that he wanted to try his chances at professional basketball in America before looking toward European opportunities. 

Trice was not immediately available for comment.

FOS Provence Basket is currently in France's top league — LNB Pro A.  Its first game is Oct. 1 against Champagne Basket. 

Trice averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game over five seasons with the Badgers. Trice connected on 37% of his 3-point shots and averaged 14 points in his senior season. 

University of Wisconsin men's basketball players D'Mitrik Trice and Trevor Anderson discuss a disconnect between players and coaches and the coaches' treatment of players in a leaked recording of a meeting between seven Badgers seniors and the coaching staff on Feb. 19, 2021.
