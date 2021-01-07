 Skip to main content
Follow postgame coverage as No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers defeat Indiana Hoosiers in double overtime
Follow postgame coverage as No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers defeat Indiana Hoosiers in double overtime

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media Tuesday ahead of the eighth-ranked Badgers' matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers Thursday night at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

Get the latest postgame updates after the eighth-ranked University of Wisconsin men's basketball team defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 80-73 in a double-overtime battle Thursday night at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

“I really looked at it from a standpoint being a parent myself, that if we walked into a known risky situation and we had something go wrong and we got the virus transmitted somehow — hopefully not, but if that happened — I couldn’t honestly look at my players and their parents and say I’m confident in the environment we’re walking into," UW coach Greg Gard said.

