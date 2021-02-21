 Skip to main content
Follow postgame coverage as No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers take down Northwestern Wildcats
University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard and seniors Micah Potter and Brad Davison speak to the media after the 21st-ranked Badgers fell to the 11th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes 77-62 in a Big Ten battle Thursday night at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

Get the latest postgame updates after the 21st-ranked University of Wisconsin men's basketball team defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 68-51 in a Big Ten showdown Sunday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

