Follow postgame coverage as No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers hold off Maryland Terrapins

Get the latest postgame updates after the 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's basketball team bounced back from a loss with a 61-55 victory over the Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten showdown Wednesday night at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.
Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Sports Editor
Sports Web Editor, Social Media Coordinator, and Video/Podcast Producer for the Wisconsin State Journal.
