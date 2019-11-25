Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team takes on the Richmond Spiders in the Legends Classic on Monday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
breaking topical top story
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team takes on the Richmond Spiders in the Legends Classic on Monday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.