You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Follow live coverage as Wisconsin Badgers host Purdue Boilermakers
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Follow live coverage as Wisconsin Badgers host Purdue Boilermakers

{{featured_button_text}}

Badgers men's basketball coach Greg Gard talks about Saturday's win over Nebraska, and facing Purdue on Tuesday night. 

Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team hosts the Purdue Boilermakers in a Big Ten showdown Tuesday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics