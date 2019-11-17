Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team hosts the Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
breaking topical top story
Follow live coverage as Wisconsin Badgers host Marquette Golden Eagles
Most Popular
-
Badgers men's basketball team's recruiting triumph comes amid tragedy
-
Tom Oates: National Signing Day shows coach Greg Gard has settled on recruiting approach that fits UW
-
Hausers gone, but Badgers men's basketball team knows Marquette still dangerous team
-
Follow live coverage as Wisconsin Badgers host Marquette Golden Eagles
-
'Dream come true:' Twins Johnny and Jordan Davis' commitment to Badgers fulfills their father's vision