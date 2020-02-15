You are the owner of this article.
Follow live coverage as Wisconsin Badgers battle Nebraska Cornhuskers
Follow live coverage as Wisconsin Badgers battle Nebraska Cornhuskers

An unforgettable halftime ceremony fitting of an unforgettable team. Wisconsin Badgers basketball welcomed home its 2000 Final Four team to the Kohl Center on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of that group's magical run.

Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

