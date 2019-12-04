Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team takes on the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0