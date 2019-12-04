Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team takes on the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
breaking topical top story
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team takes on the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.