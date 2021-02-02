'Flipping the script': Wisconsin Badgers rout Penn State Nittany Lions to get payback for humbling road loss

This time, Penn State didn’t score at all in transition.

“If you would have saw (us) watching film, the day after Penn State, you would understand why we were getting back a little more diligently than last game,” Anderson said. “When we’re focused and locked in and everybody’s on the same page and connected, these are some of the results we get.”

Gard agreed with that assessment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think the biggest thing obviously was to get back and get our defense set,” Gard said. “I thought we took better shots, we were able to get in the paint a little bit more. It was a simple formula or a simple fix, but we still had to go play, and getting our defense set is obviously primary, no matter who we’re playing.”

Finally making some shots may have provided a little extra bounce in UW’s step as well.

After going 7 of 28 from 3-point range in State College, the Badgers went 9 of 18 from beyond the arc in the rematch.