Five Wisconsin basketball players out for Wednesday’s game against Illinois State

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will be without five players for Wednesday's game against Illinois State at the Kohl Center.
Lorne Bowman II, Ben Carlson, Jahcobi Neath, Carter Higginbottom and Justin Taphorn will be unavailable against the Redbirds.
The Badgers are returning to action after having last week’s game against George Mason canceled because of positive COVID tests within the UW program.
This will be Bowman’s third game out this season after he missed the Indiana and Ohio State games due to the flu. Neath also missed the Indiana game with the flu as well as four games at the beginning of the season because of a lower-body injury
Neath and Bowman have been the team’s best scorers off the bench, combining for 7.4 points per game. Carlson also has come off the bench to allow starting center Steven Crowl to rest.
Higginbottom and Taphorn are walk-ons who haven’t missed a game yet.
Wednesday’s game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m.
