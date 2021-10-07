Five observations from Day 1 of Big Ten basketball media days

“If you look at the bigs in our league, this is a league that has second to none in the quality of bigs,” Underwood said. “Teams do try to take him out a little bit. I think people don't realize how gifted Kofi is athletically.”

Offseason focus on roster management

The NCAA changed a transfer rule in April that allows athletes in men’s basketball to change schools once during their undergraduate careers without having to sit out for a season. This new ruling changed the transfer portal and roster management that many Big Ten coaches didn’t anticipate.

More than 2,000 players entered the transfer portal following the completion of the 2020-21 season. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said it’s not going away and creates a balancing act when figuring out scholarship spots.

“I do think what it's going to contribute to are teams that are a little bit older, a little bit more experienced,” Turgeon said.”I think you'll see less programs recruit freshmen every year. I think you'll see more teams that will wait until the spring. It does probably allow you to potentially rebuild quicker than maybe what the traditional way used to be for certain programs.”