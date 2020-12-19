Firing on all cylinders: Wisconsin Badgers steamroll Louisville Cardinals in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Perhaps, three months down the road, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team and Louisville will meet again in the NCAA tournament.
The Cardinals certainly would welcome the opportunity to redeem themselves under better circumstances and with a healthy roster. They were far from full strength Saturday afternoon, and the result was a one-sided matchup in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game rescheduled from last week.
On a day Louisville could have used a break, it instead got UW’s best punch. Senior center Micah Potter scored a season-high 20 points to lead the way as the No. 12 Badgers completed their non-conference slate with an 85-48 victory at the Kohl Center.
UW’s 37-point margin of victory was its largest against a ranked opponent, surpassing an 82-50 victory over Iowa on Jan. 20, 2015. It was also the Cardinals’ largest margin of defeat since losing 99-59 at Xavier on Feb. 13, 1956.
But a caveat needs to be attached to this rout: Louisville hadn’t played a game since Dec. 1 due to a COVID-19 pause and played without its best player against UW.
Not that the Badgers (6-1) should be making any apologies for their most complete victory of the season to date.
“We’ve got to play who we’re playing,” UW senior guard Brad Davison said. “We want to make sure we go out there and execute and play our game plan the best we can.
“We wish we could play everyone full strength, because it makes it more fun, you get more looks. But at the same time, our job is to go out there and win, go out there and execute and play Wisconsin basketball. I thought we did a great job of that today.”
Did they ever. Potter led four players in double figures for UW, which shot a blistering 64% from 3-point range. Senior forward Aleem Ford finished with 12 points, senior guard Trevor Anderson had 11 and Davison added 10 for the Badgers, who begin Big Ten play Tuesday with a game against visiting Nebraska.
Wearing alternate uniforms designed by Davison, Ford, Potter and D’Mitrik Trice, UW never trailed and led by at least 20 points for the final 28 minutes, 2 seconds of the game.
“Just a really good team win,” UW coach Greg Gard said, “and a good catapult into conference play.”
There was a lot of aspects of the victory that pleased Gard, but one thing he noted was the fact UW had 22 assists on its 31 made field goals.
The Badgers went 16 of 25 from beyond the arc, with Trice, Davison and Anderson making three apiece.
“For the most part, we took pretty good shots,” Gard said after UW shot 54.4% overall and averaged a robust 1.31 points per possession. “If we take good shots, I trust if you give us enough of them we’re probably going to knock a few down.”
The Cardinals (4-1) were without senior guard Carlik Jones, who leads the team in scoring (17.3) and assists (5.3) and is second in rebounding (7.0). The graduate transfer from Radford traveled to the game but wasn’t ready to play after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
Louisville already was missing three scholarship players due to injury: center Malik Williams (foot), the team’s leading returning scorer, along with guards Charles Minlend (knee) and Josh Nickelberry (knee).
The Cardinals looked like a team that was playing on the road for the first time this season … without their best player … after an 18-day break between games.
“It’s just the cards we’re dealt,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “We’re not going to be the only team that comes off of a pause and has to turn around and compete.”
The absence of Jones left Louisville without its lead guard and a young rotation that included four freshmen and four sophomores. The Cardinals finished with 18 turnovers in 65 possessions for the game and had a 9-minute scoring drought in the first half.
It didn’t help matters for Louisville that UW was locked in from the start on both ends of the court.
“This was a great test for us,” Mack said. “It’s one of the best teams we’re going to play all year.”
Trice buried 3-pointers on UW’s first two possessions of the game and another four possessions later. He and Davison combined for 19 points to help the Badgers build a 44-18 cushion by halftime.
Potter and Ford took over from there, combining for 25 points after the break.
The Badgers took control of the game early with a 16-0 run that included a four-point play from Davison. Louisville went 14 consecutive possessions without scoring during that stretch.
“The biggest thing for us was we wanted to come out with a lot of energy,” Potter said. “It’s an early game, sometimes it’s hard, people are groggy when you have to get up here and be to the gym by 8:00 or 7:30 or whatever. We knew that this was a game that would look good and we wanted to make sure we made a statement.”
Carlson, Gilmore out
UW freshmen forwards Ben Carlson and Carter Gilmore weren’t available for the game. Both players attended the game but were in warmups.
Gard said in his postgame news conference that Carlson and Gilmore “aren’t medically cleared to play” but didn’t offer specifics. A team official said before the game that their absences aren’t COVID-19 related.
Carlson had appeared in each of the Badgers’ six previous games, though his playing time has gone down of late. He’s averaging 3.3 points per game, with 13 of his 20 points coming against Eastern Illinois in his collegiate debut.