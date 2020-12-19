Firing on all cylinders: Wisconsin Badgers steamroll Louisville Cardinals in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Trice buried 3-pointers on UW’s first two possessions of the game and another four possessions later. He and Davison combined for 19 points to help the Badgers build a 44-18 cushion by halftime.

Potter and Ford took over from there, combining for 25 points after the break.

The Badgers took control of the game early with a 16-0 run that included a four-point play from Davison. Louisville went 14 consecutive possessions without scoring during that stretch.

“The biggest thing for us was we wanted to come out with a lot of energy,” Potter said. “It’s an early game, sometimes it’s hard, people are groggy when you have to get up here and be to the gym by 8:00 or 7:30 or whatever. We knew that this was a game that would look good and we wanted to make sure we made a statement.”

Carlson, Gilmore out

UW freshmen forwards Ben Carlson and Carter Gilmore weren’t available for the game. Both players attended the game but were in warmups.

Gard said in his postgame news conference that Carlson and Gilmore “aren’t medically cleared to play” but didn’t offer specifics. A team official said before the game that their absences aren’t COVID-19 related.