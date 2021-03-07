Fighting to the finish: Greg Gard hits breaking point after Badgers fall to Hawkeyes regular-season finale

Blaming the loss on the officiating would take UW (16-11, 10-10 Big Ten), which was 0-8 against the teams that finished above it in the standings, off the hook.

The Badgers got 23 points from senior center Micah Potter, 14 from Davison and 11 from Davis. They lost despite averaging 1.52 points per possession in the second half, showing some punch on offense that has been missing for most of Big Ten play.

But getting hot after halftime doesn’t erase the fact that the Badgers once again wasted too many quality scoring chances. They missed 16 attempts from 3-point range in the game and roughly half of those were wide-open looks. One came after the chaos with Davison, when senior forward Aleem Ford missed badly on a great look from the left wing that would have tied the game with about 10 seconds remaining.

Rebounding was another factor in the defeat. Murray and Luka Garza, who finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds, killed the Badgers on the offensive glass. One of the biggest plays of the game came when Ford didn’t get a body on Murray after a missed free throw by Connor McCaffery with 44.8 seconds left in the game, keeping alive a possession that proved to be critical.