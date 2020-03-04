Fight for first: Wisconsin Badgers down Northwestern Wildcats, move into 3-way tie at top of Big Ten

There’s only one more hurdle standing between the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team and its first Big Ten Conference title in five years.
Junior forward Nate Reuvers finished with 11 points and the No. 24 Badgers relied on their defense to record a 63-48 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.
The win moved UW into a three-way tie for first place in the Big Ten and helped it clinch a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament. The Badgers (20-10, 13-6 Big Ten), who have won seven consecutive games, close the regular season on Saturday at Indiana.
Five players finished with either eight or nine points in UW’s balanced attack, but it was the Badgers’ defense that made the difference in coach Greg Gard’s 100th career win.
Pete Nance scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Wildcats (7-22, 2-17), who shot 31.5% overall and 25.9% in the second half.
The Badgers led by as many as 17 points in the first half, but that cushion was cut to six at the break.
Junior forward Micah Potter and senior guard Brevin Pritzl made back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half to restore UW’s double-digit advantage and kickstart a 14-3 run that gave the Badgers a 52-35 lead with 6:51 remaining.
Northwestern missed 14 of its first 16 shots of the second half and went more than 9 minutes without a field goal during one stretch.
UW led 28-11 after Reuvers converted a three-point play with 7:48 remaining.
But the Wildcats answered with a 17-4 run to get back in the game. A layup by junior guard Trevor Anderson helped the Badgers take a 34-28 lead into the locker room at the half.
After making its first four attempts from 3-point range, UW missed eight of its final nine attempts from beyond the arc prior to halftime.
Plus, UW had to deal with foul trouble in its frontcourt. Potter and freshman forward Tyler Wahl each picked up two fouls in about 5 minutes of play apiece, which forced Gard to use small lineups.
Part of the stretch that included Northwestern’s run featured a UW lineup that had junior Aleem Ford playing center while surrounded by four guards.
The win helped the Badgers finish 15-1 at the Kohl Center this season.
