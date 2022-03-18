Fan ejected from Wisconsin men's basketball game after throwing can onto Fiserv Forum court

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum security ejected a fan in the second half of the University of Wisconsin men's basketball game on Friday.
A spectator threw a drink can onto the court after UW's Steven Crowl was called for a foul on Colgate's Jeff Woodward with 3 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the second half.
The largely pro-Badgers crowd unleashed a loud chorus of boos and the can rolled onto the court from behind the sideline opposite the UW bench, ending up near the team's huddle.
A security official said the spectator, who was not identified, was removed from the game.
The Fiserv Forum public address announcer read a message indicating that throwing objects onto the floor could result in a penalty to UW.
Photos: Wisconsin Badgers fans descend on Milwaukee for NCAA men's basketball tournament
Fans of the Wisconsin men’s basketball team gather at the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill before the start of the team’s first-round game against Colgate in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Friday in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the UW cheer squad join fans of the Wisconsin men's basketball team at the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill before the start of the team’s first-round game against Colgate in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Friday in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin marching band fire up Badgers fans at the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill before the start of the UW men's basketball team’s first-round game against Colgate in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Friday in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Carter Vertaussett of Hutchinson, Minn., left, joins Badgers fans during a gathering at the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill before the start of the UW men's basketball team’s first-round game against Colgate in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Friday in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin marching band fire up Badgers fans at the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill before the start of the UW men's basketball team’s first-round game against Colgate in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Friday in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers fans sing along to the Wisconsin marching band during a gathering at the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill before the start of the UW men's basketball team’s first-round game against Colgate in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Friday in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers fans gather at the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill before the start of the UW men's basketball team’s first-round game against Colgate in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Friday in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers fans crowd a skywalk before the start of the UW men's basketball team’s first-round game against Colgate in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Friday in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!