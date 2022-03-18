 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fan ejected from Wisconsin men's basketball game after throwing can onto Fiserv Forum court

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum security ejected a fan in the second half of the University of Wisconsin men's basketball game on Friday.

A spectator threw a drink can onto the court after UW's Steven Crowl was called for a foul on Colgate's Jeff Woodward with 3 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the second half.

The largely pro-Badgers crowd unleashed a loud chorus of boos and the can rolled onto the court from behind the sideline opposite the UW bench, ending up near the team's huddle.

A security official said the spectator, who was not identified, was removed from the game.

The Fiserv Forum public address announcer read a message indicating that throwing objects onto the floor could result in a penalty to UW.

