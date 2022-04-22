Family plans service for Wisconsin junior distance runner who died

University of Wisconsin distance runner Sarah Shulze died by suicide last week, her family announced in an online obituary.
Shulze, 21, was a junior who competed on both the track and field team as well as the cross-country team. She died April 13.
“Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of everyday life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment,” the family wrote in the obituary at sarahshulze.com. “Like you, we are shocked and grief stricken while holding on tightly to all that Sarah was.”
The Wisconsin Athletics community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze pic.twitter.com/HNXK8KvJ1Q— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) April 22, 2022
The UW athletic department expressed its condolences to the family Friday on Twitter.
“Sarah was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, teammate and Badger student-athlete,” UW’s Tweet said. “We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to Sarah’s family, friends and Badger teammates during this extraordinarily difficult time.”
People are also reading…
Shulze, a native of Oak Park, California, won the 3,000 meters at the Larry Wieczorek Invite in January, finishing in 4 minutes, 56.57 seconds. She was second in the 5,000 a week later at the Indiana University Relays, crossing the line in 16:25.97.
The family said a service will be held Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at UW’s Memorial Union.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. Call 1-800-273-8255 to speak with a certified listener. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. Text HELLO to 741741 to speak with a trained listener. It is free, available 24/7 and confidential.
'There's one Barry Alvarez': Here's how former players, colleagues will remember Wisconsin's AD as he heads into retirement
Barry Alvarez’s tenure at the University of Wisconsin spanned more than three decades and intersected with the lives of countless people.
Some became star NFL players. Others coached for him. A few were peers with him as an athletic director. They all have stories, and we collected some of the best in the lead-up to Alvarez’s retirement.
In their own words, Ron Dayne tells the story of his first interaction with Alvarez being a big hug in his home in New Jersey, Gene Smith shares memories of Alvarez's presence in Big Ten Conference boardrooms, while Paul Chryst expresses his appreciation for the opportunities Alvarez brought to his life.
Their shared football backgrounds made for a natural relationship. Now, with Barry Alvarez retiring as Wisconsin's AD, Ohio State's Gene Smith reflects on their years together leading the Big Ten.
Barry Alvarez called his former QB Darrell Bevell fast. He wasn't, but the UW's all-time leading passer was a hard worker, which Alvarez valued above all. Bevell reflects on his time with Alvarez.
Here's how likely Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas will remember playing for Wisconsin's Barry Alvarez
Barry Alvarez has called lineman Joe Thomas the best player he ever coached at Wisconsin. After a Hall of Fame pro career, Thomas is still humbled by that and reflects on Alvarez's impact.
Paul Chryst has been front and center for much of Barry Alvarez's career at Wisconsin, in multiple roles. Here's how the UW coach reflected on Alvarez and their time together.
Here's how former Badgers player, now Michigan State coach Mel Tucker will remember playing for Wisconsin's Barry Alvarez
Mel Tucker was part of Barry Alvarez’s first Wisconsin recruiting class. Now a coach at Michigan State, Tucker reflects on the Barry Alvarez Experience in those first years.
Here's how former Badgers All-American and NFL star Troy Vincent will remember playing for Wisconsin's Barry Alvarez
Troy Vincent was there before the beginning. A holdover from the previous regime, the Wisconsin and NFL star safety reflects on Barry Alvarez's impact early on in his career and in the years since.
Barry Alvarez unleashed one of the all-time great college running backs on the country in 1996. Twenty-five years later, as Alvarez is set to retire, the Heisman Trophy winner reflects on his coach's impact.
The first African-American sheriff of Dane County, Kalvin Barrett says Barry Alvarez taught him traits he'd later apply in his career in law enforcement. This is the last of our eight-part series.