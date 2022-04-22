Family plans service for Wisconsin junior distance runner who died

University of Wisconsin distance runner Sarah Shulze died by suicide last week, her family announced in an online obituary.

Shulze, 21, was a junior who competed on both the track and field team as well as the cross-country team. She died April 13.

“Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of everyday life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment,” the family wrote in the obituary at sarahshulze.com. “Like you, we are shocked and grief stricken while holding on tightly to all that Sarah was.”

The UW athletic department expressed its condolences to the family Friday on Twitter.

“Sarah was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, teammate and Badger student-athlete,” UW’s Tweet said. “We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to Sarah’s family, friends and Badger teammates during this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Shulze, a native of Oak Park, California, won the 3,000 meters at the Larry Wieczorek Invite in January, finishing in 4 minutes, 56.57 seconds. She was second in the 5,000 a week later at the Indiana University Relays, crossing the line in 16:25.97.

The family said a service will be held Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at UW’s Memorial Union.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. Call 1-800-273-8255 to speak with a certified listener. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. Text HELLO to 741741 to speak with a trained listener. It is free, available 24/7 and confidential.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.