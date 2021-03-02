Falling short: Badgers struggle to contain freshman center Zach Edey as Boilermakers hold on at home

Mackey Arena seemed like an unlikely place for the shots to start falling for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
The venue has been a house of horrors for the Badgers over the years and that tradition continued Tuesday night in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Freshman Zach Edey scored a career-high 21 points to lead No. 23 Purdue to a 73-69 win over No. 25 UW, dropping the Badgers to 4-42 all-time at Mackey.
UW lost its seventh consecutive game to a ranked opponent despite placing five players in double figures. Senior guard Brad Davison led the way with 15 points for the Badgers, who got 11 points apiece from Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter and Aleem Ford and 10 from D’Mitrik Trice.
As nice as that balance was, it didn’t make up for an ugly performance from 3-point range for the Badgers (16-10, 10-9 Big Ten). They finished 7 of 29 from beyond the arc, missing 22 of their final 26 attempts after starting the game hot.
Jaden Ivey added 18 points for the Boilermakers (17-8, 12-6), while Aaron Wheeler had 11.
Purdue standout Trevion Williams spent most of the second half in foul trouble, but Edey picked up the slack by scoring 14 points after halftime. He helped Purdue finish with 36 points in the paint.
Whether it was Reuvers or Potter, neither could keep Edey from the ball in good position.
UW was within 65-64 after Potter’s putback with 2:30 remaining, but Eric Hunter Jr. answered with a drive and score on the other end.
Ford had an open 3-pointer from the left wing go in-and-out and Trice had a not-so-open look from beyond the arc blocked the next trip down the floor.
After Williams outworked Reuvers for position and finished with a dunk to give Purdue a 69-64 lead, Trice made a 3-pointer from the right wing with 28.4 seconds remaining.
Isaiah Thompson made two free throws to extend the Boilers’ lead to four, and Davison followed by missing a bad shot from the perimeter.
Hunter missed two free throws and Ford scored to cut Purdue’s lead to 71-69 with 3 seconds left, but Ivey sealed the win with a pair of free throws.
UW couldn’t have scripted a better start with three of its players who were struggling the most making shots in the opening five possessions of the game. Davison and Ford drained 3-pointers, while Reuvers made a mid-range jumper.
The Badgers, who were 3 of 3 from beyond the arc to start the game but missed their next seven attempts, had one stretch in which they scored only two points over 11 possessions. That drought included a little bit of everything: missed 3s, turnovers and a couple misses at the rim.
It got ugly at the other end of the court as well. Purdue scored 22 points over 11 possessions, with a good chunk of that damage coming in the paint, to turn a five-point deficit into a seven-point cushion.
A 3-pointer by Davison and a layup by Ford in the closing seconds of the first half helped UW cut its deficit to 30-28 at the break.
