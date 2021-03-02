Falling short: Badgers struggle to contain freshman center Zach Edey as Boilermakers hold on at home

UW was within 65-64 after Potter’s putback with 2:30 remaining, but Eric Hunter Jr. answered with a drive and score on the other end.

Ford had an open 3-pointer from the left wing go in-and-out and Trice had a not-so-open look from beyond the arc blocked the next trip down the floor.

After Williams outworked Reuvers for position and finished with a dunk to give Purdue a 69-64 lead, Trice made a 3-pointer from the right wing with 28.4 seconds remaining.

Isaiah Thompson made two free throws to extend the Boilers’ lead to four, and Davison followed by missing a bad shot from the perimeter.

Hunter missed two free throws and Ford scored to cut Purdue’s lead to 71-69 with 3 seconds left, but Ivey sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

UW couldn’t have scripted a better start with three of its players who were struggling the most making shots in the opening five possessions of the game. Davison and Ford drained 3-pointers, while Reuvers made a mid-range jumper.