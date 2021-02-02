Exacting revenge: Wisconsin Badgers rout Penn State Nittany Lions to get payback for humbling road loss

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has done a good job of turning the page after losses, getting more experience in that area than it would have imagined by this point of a season that began with massive expectations.
The No. 19 Badgers added another tally to their bounce-back total Tuesday night at the Kohl Center, where freshman guard Jonathan Davis scored a career-high 17 points in a 72-56 victory over Penn State.
Senior guard Brad Davison added 12 points and senior center Micah Potter had 11 for UW (14-5, 8-4 Big Ten), which blitzed the Nittany Lions in the opening 8-plus minutes of the second half to break open a close game.
UW’s bench contributed 35 points, with Davis leading the way and Nate Reuvers and Trevor Anderson adding nine apiece.
That’s now five times this season that UW has followed defeats with a win, making sure a setback doesn’t turn into a skid.
This one was unique because the Badgers avenged a loss to Penn State that came three days earlier.
This time, UW’s defense was much better and so was its shooting. The Badgers shot 48% overall and went 9 of 18 from 3-point range to overcome a season-high 15 turnovers.
Davis, who scored 14 points after halftime, went 4 of 4 from beyond the arc. He had gone 0 of 8 from 3-point range since making one in the Big Ten opener against Nebraska.
Davison made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half and added two more during a 19-4 run by UW to open the second half.
After combining for 55 points in an 81-71 win over the Badgers three days earlier, Myreon Jones, Izaiah Brockington and John Harrar finished with 32 this time around. Jones led the Nittany Lions (6-8, 3-7) with 14 points, while Harrar added 10.
The Nittany Lions are now 0-17 at the Kohl Center and have lost 20 consecutive games overall in Madison since a 78-67 win at the UW Field House on Jan. 26, 1995.
UW did a lot of good things offensively in the first half. It shot 48% overall and went 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Plus, it got to the line a lot, making 9 of 11 attempts.
But the Badgers had 11 turnovers in 32 possessions, with all eight players in the rotation having at least one.
After Anderson converted a three-point play to give the Badgers a 25-18 lead with 7:57 remaining, they turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions and Penn State answered with a 7-0 burst.
UW’s lead was 30-25 after a pair of free throws by Potter, but the Badgers followed that with turnovers on back-to-back trips. One of them was a dropped pass by Potter on what likely would have been a dunk had he held on to the ball.