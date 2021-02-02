Exacting revenge: Wisconsin Badgers rout Penn State Nittany Lions to get payback for humbling road loss

Davison made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half and added two more during a 19-4 run by UW to open the second half.

After combining for 55 points in an 81-71 win over the Badgers three days earlier, Myreon Jones, Izaiah Brockington and John Harrar finished with 32 this time around. Jones led the Nittany Lions (6-8, 3-7) with 14 points, while Harrar added 10.

The Nittany Lions are now 0-17 at the Kohl Center and have lost 20 consecutive games overall in Madison since a 78-67 win at the UW Field House on Jan. 26, 1995.

UW did a lot of good things offensively in the first half. It shot 48% overall and went 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Plus, it got to the line a lot, making 9 of 11 attempts.

But the Badgers had 11 turnovers in 32 possessions, with all eight players in the rotation having at least one.

After Anderson converted a three-point play to give the Badgers a 25-18 lead with 7:57 remaining, they turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions and Penn State answered with a 7-0 burst.