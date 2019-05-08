Ethan Happ was not on the list of 66 players invited to the NBA draft combine on Wednesday, but the former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball standout will still have a chance to show off his skills in front of NBA personnel.
Happ was one of 80 players invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp, which will take place Sunday through Tuesday in Chicago. That list includes 40 NBA draft hopefuls and 40 of the NBA G League’s top prospects from the 2018-19 season.
The NBA draft combine, a six-day event also held in Chicago, will begin Tuesday. Seven Big Ten players were invited to that combine, but Happ isn’t among them. That list includes Milwaukee native Jordan Poole and two of his Michigan teammates, Ignas Brazdeikis and Charles Matthews; Purdue’s Carsen Edwards; Maryland’s Bruno Fernando; Indiana’s Romeo Langford; and Nebraska’s Isaiah Roby.
Happ was a consensus second-team All-American in his final season with the Badgers. He averaged 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists while becoming the first player in program history to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors three times in his career. He also was named the winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the nation’s top center.
Happ ended his career at UW as the program’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,217) and blocks (154). He was second in steals (217) and third in points (2,130) and assists (423).
The NBA draft will take place June 20.
