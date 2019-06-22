Ethan Happ will play with the Chicago Bulls’ entry in the NBA Summer League, the former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball standout said Saturday.
Happ, one of the most productive players in UW program history, wasn’t among the 60 selections in the NBA draft on Thursday night. But he could earn a training camp invite from the Bulls — or another team, for that matter — with a strong showing in the MGM Resorts Summer League, which runs July 5-15 in Las Vegas.
A four-year starter for the Badgers, Happ finished his career as the program’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,217) and blocked shots (154). He finished second in steals (217) and third in both points (2,130) and assists (423).
As a senior, Happ averaged 17.3 points and 10.1 rebounds while earning second-team All-America honors. He’s the only three-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree in program history.