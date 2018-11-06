It was bound to happen eventually, and finally did on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.
Senior center Ethan Happ, now in his fourth season of filling up the box score for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program, registered his first career triple-double while leading the Badgers to an 85-63 victory over Coppin State in the 2018-19 season opener.
Happ, who flirted with turning pro in the offseason before deciding to return to UW, finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists to register the second recorded triple-double in program history. Josh Gasser had the other, a 10-point, 12-rebound, 10-assists performance vs. Northwestern on January 23, 2011.
Making the performance even more special was how Happ finished it off: by swishing a pair of free throws with 6 minutes, 33 seconds remaining, before heading to the bench to a standing ovation from the crowd.
The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team defeated the Coppin State Eagles, 85-63, in their season opener on Tuesday night at the Kohl Cente…
The line has been a frustrating place for Happ the past two seasons – he shot 55.0 percent from the stripe as a junior and 50.0 percent as a sophomore – but he’s worked hard to improve from that area and went 4 of 4 against the Eagles.
Happ’s big night overshadowed some memorable games from teammates.
Sophomore point guard D’Mitrik made a triumphant return from a right foot injury that sidelined him most of last season, scoring a career-high 21 points.
Junior guard Brevin Pritzl added 16 points.
Trice and Pritzl combined to go 8 of 9 from 3-point range to help UW build a 49-27 halftime lead. Happ had eight rebounds and seven assists by the break, and the only suspense the rest of the way was whether or not he’d get the triple-double.
Happ certainly didn’t force the issue. Even after plays were called to get him looks for the basket, he fed open teammates rather than take contested shots.
He picked up his 12th assist of the night – one shy of matching the program record – with an inside-out feed to redshirt freshman wing Kobe King for a 3-pointer.
Two possessions later, he got in the paint and could have shot but instead fed senior forward Khalil Iverson, who was fouled.
Finally, on the next possession, Happ drew a foul and reached double figures in scoring.
Trice’s previous career high was 16 points against Oklahoma has a true freshman. He had that beat after two free throws gave him 17 points with 3:14 remaining until halftime.
Freshman trio to redshirt
True freshman forwards Taylor Currie and Joe Hedstrom, along with true freshman guard Carter Higginbottom, will redshirt this season.
Another true freshman, point guard Tai Strickland, played in the second half.