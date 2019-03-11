Ethan Happ added another significant achievement to his historic run with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team on Monday.
The senior center became the first player in program history to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors three times in his career.
Happ ranks fifth among conference players in scoring (17.8), third in rebounding (10.4) and third in assists (4.7).
He was joined on the coaches’ first team by Michigan State junior point guard Cassius Winston, Purdue junior guard Carsen Edwards, Maryland sophomore forward Bruno Fernando and Penn State junior forward Lamar Stevens. Minnesota senior forward Jordan Murphy replaced Stevens on the media’s first team.
Winston was named Player of the Year after leading the Spartans to a share of the regular-season title. Purdue’s Matt Painter was named Coach of the Year after the Boilermakers, whose only returning starter was Edwards, shared the crown with Michigan State.
Happ was named a first-team pick by both the media and the coaches as a sophomore. He was on the media’s first team last season, but the coaches tabbed him as a second-team pick.
Only 12 players were first-team honorees three times prior to Happ. Purdue’s Robbie Hummel, who finished his career in 2012, was the most recent.
UW sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice was named honorable mention. Senior forward Khalil Iverson was one of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipients.
Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He was joined on the All-Freshman Team by Indiana’s Romeo Langford, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp and Maryland’s Jalen Smith.
Penn State senior guard Josh Reaves was named Defensive Player of the Year. He was joined on the All-Defensive team by Fernando, Michigan’s Zavier Simpson, Purdue’s Nojel Eastern and Michigan State’s Matt McQuaid.
The Badgers didn’t place anybody on that team despite finishing No. 1 among conference teams in adjusted defensive efficiency during Big Ten play. Happ, a two-team All-Defensive pick, and Iverson were strong candidates for inclusion on that list.