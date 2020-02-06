Erik Helland, strength and conditioning coach for Badgers men’s basketball team, placed on administrative leave

Erik Helland, the strength and conditioning coach for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, did not make the trip to Minnesota on Wednesday night and has been placed on administrative leave, a UW official confirmed Thursday morning.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the news of Helland’s status.
UW acknowledged Wednesday night that it was investigating an allegation that a racial epithet had been used by a men’s basketball staff member in the presence of at least one player.
Senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty, who oversees the men’s basketball program, released a statement during the Badgers’ 70-52 loss at Minnesota.
The statement read:
“UW athletics administration was made aware of an allegation Sunday afternoon and has already taken measures to address it.
“Anytime we are made of an allegation of any kind, it is handled with the utmost seriousness.
“There is absolutely no place in UW athletics for the type of behavior being alleged.”
A voicemail message left on Helland’s cell phone was not immediately returned.
Helland is in his seventh season on UW’s staff. He joined the Badgers in 2013 after a long run with the Chicago Bulls and was credited by then-coach Bo Ryan and players for his role in helping UW make back-to-back runs to the Final Four in 2014 and ’15.
The news about Helland comes just more than a week after sophomore wing Kobe King made the announcement he was leaving the program. King didn’t make the trip to Iowa for the Badgers’ 68-62 loss to the Hawkeyes on Jan. 27 after informing coaches and teammates two days earlier that he was leaving the team. His official announcement came four days later.
Helland was among the people King thanked in an Instagram post announcing his departure.
Fans react on Twitter to Badgers' loss to Minnesota
Just unacceptable
Made the Gophers look like Duke. pic.twitter.com/diSIKAlPjo— Scutt Farkus loves Blue America (@mnelson64) February 6, 2020
Headed nowhere
#TruthMatters pic.twitter.com/4masnWGlCN— Otto von Bismarck (@treywb13) February 6, 2020
And it's not even close
February 6, 2020
Denny said it best
They are who we thought they were.— Kelly Gigot (@KellyGigot) February 6, 2020
It can't help
I blame the Barn’s floor color.— CO_Sconnie (@CO_Sconnie) February 6, 2020
Falling apart fast
When the Badgers give up 16 points by the first tv timeout we are in trouble— Danny Zweifel (@wsd1988) February 6, 2020
It's surely not the loser
This is the winning tweet— GeeGee (@cflmania) February 6, 2020
Laying it on a little thick
Greg Gard is an awesome coach— Terry D (@omrodale) February 6, 2020
More than enough
How many air balls did the Badgers have? Had to be a record.— Jim Shelton (@JimboSliceOC) February 6, 2020
Look away
The whole story is the 28.4% shooting...so many ugly shots— Michael H. Hyman (@MCPSsportypsych) February 6, 2020
So, never?
You could beat a guy off the dribble with same regularity as any player on UW— Mitchell Skurzewski (@MSkurzewski) February 6, 2020
Enjoy the ride
When Bucky can hit buckets they can hang. When they can’t hit water if they fell out of a boat, it’s gonna be a long night.— Jason Ryan (@JRontheair) February 6, 2020
Is it that obvious?
So, it's a fire Gard night again?— Kevin Gratz (@kevin_gratz) February 6, 2020
Thanks a lot!
Was wahl a good long distance shooter in high school? I wore a unluckyvbadger shirt tonight...not wearing it anymore on game day....obviously why they lost.— aarondentz (@aarondentz) February 6, 2020
They're on fire?
February 6, 2020
There's still time
We’re not consistent, but look at the league. Mich St beaten at home. Just keep plugging away, Badgers!! 🏀🏀— Mark Massey (@mfmass) February 6, 2020
Lacking the right tools
I watch a fair amount of Big East basketball as well, and I am constantly thinking “there is not a single Badger player that can make that move.” Or “None of the Badgers even make this team”. I just don’t think the talent is there.— Peter Healy (@PeterRHealy) February 6, 2020
They're not alone
I’m starting to think the whole B1G isn’t so much “balanced” or “brutal” as it is “mediocre.” But honestly, the same could be said of most every conference this year. Ugly hoops everywhere.— Russ Evansen (@waunaruss) February 6, 2020
Straight to the point
Ugh— Jon Ahlgrim (@JonAhlgrim) February 6, 2020
Just can't quit 'em
Watching this team is painful. It is so inconsistent. Leading MSU and Iowa by 20, then down 20 to MN... Ugh....— Baranczyk (@JBaranczyk) February 6, 2020
Just thankful that we aren’t the only ones in the B1G so inconsistent, but I feel like I’m wasting my time watching them.
!!! = Sarcasm
What a fun year!!!! It’s tons of fun watching all the in state players play so well for there own state!!! #Badgers— jason haack (@HaackJayd) February 6, 2020
Who are they?
This team has no identity, or scorers!— Scott Davis (@chilid19) February 6, 2020
That's a new one
We are accustomed to Bucky having off shooting nights... but playing zero defense is a new problem.— Ben Bromley (@ben_bromley) February 6, 2020
Give it some time
Potter continues to develop and grow within this team. I love Wahl and his effort and realize you need depth behind Reuvers to give a break but Potter is playing like a starter. The kid deserves that spot.— Andrew (@ajkstory) February 6, 2020
Just like that darn snowman!
Yet another dreadful performance on the road. Offense was abominable.— Simon R. Gillham (@Busdude671) February 6, 2020