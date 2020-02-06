Erik Helland, strength and conditioning coach for Badgers men’s basketball team, placed on administrative leave

Erik Helland, the strength and conditioning coach for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, did not make the trip to Minnesota on Wednesday night and has been placed on administrative leave, a UW official confirmed Thursday morning.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the news of Helland’s status.

UW acknowledged Wednesday night that it was investigating an allegation that a racial epithet had been used by a men’s basketball staff member in the presence of at least one player.

Senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty, who oversees the men’s basketball program, released a statement during the Badgers’ 70-52 loss at Minnesota.

The statement read:

“UW athletics administration was made aware of an allegation Sunday afternoon and has already taken measures to address it.

“Anytime we are made of an allegation of any kind, it is handled with the utmost seriousness.

“There is absolutely no place in UW athletics for the type of behavior being alleged.”