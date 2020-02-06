You are the owner of this article.
Erik Helland, strength and conditioning coach for Badgers men’s basketball team, placed on administrative leave
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Erik Helland, strength and conditioning coach for Badgers men’s basketball team, placed on administrative leave

Erik Helland, the strength and conditioning coach for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, did not make the trip to Minnesota on Wednesday night and has been placed on administrative leave, a UW official confirmed Thursday morning.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the news of Helland’s status.

UW acknowledged Wednesday night that it was investigating an allegation that a racial epithet had been used by a men’s basketball staff member in the presence of at least one player.

Senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty, who oversees the men’s basketball program, released a statement during the Badgers’ 70-52 loss at Minnesota.

The statement read:

“UW athletics administration was made aware of an allegation Sunday afternoon and has already taken measures to address it.

“Anytime we are made of an allegation of any kind, it is handled with the utmost seriousness.

“There is absolutely no place in UW athletics for the type of behavior being alleged.”

A voicemail message left on Helland’s cell phone was not immediately returned.

Helland is in his seventh season on UW’s staff. He joined the Badgers in 2013 after a long run with the Chicago Bulls and was credited by then-coach Bo Ryan and players for his role in helping UW make back-to-back runs to the Final Four in 2014 and ’15.

The news about Helland comes just more than a week after sophomore wing Kobe King made the announcement he was leaving the program. King didn’t make the trip to Iowa for the Badgers’ 68-62 loss to the Hawkeyes on Jan. 27 after informing coaches and teammates two days earlier that he was leaving the team. His official announcement came four days later.

Helland was among the people King thanked in an Instagram post announcing his departure.

