End of the line: Badgers unable to pull off upset as No. 1 Baylor Bears hang on in hard-fought battle

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team looked so good for the first 40 minutes of its 2021 NCAA tournament experience, providing hope that a deep run in March was possible after all, even after what had been a frustrating season to that point.
Then along came Baylor, shutting down that dream in a hurry.
All it takes for a season to end is one bad stretch. The Badgers had a couple of them in a 76-63 loss to Baylor on Sunday afternoon at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Matthew Mayer scored 17 points to lead the top-seeded Bears (24-2) into the Sweet 16. Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler had 16 points apiece for Baylor.
UW finished its season with an 18-13 record, going 0-10 against ranked opponents after the calendar flipped to 2021.
D’Mitrik Trice scored 12 points to lead four players in double figures for UW. Nate Reuvers added 11 points, while Micah Potter and Jonathan Davis added 10 apiece.
Baylor overwhelmed UW over the first half with its athleticism and defensive pressure. The Badgers finished with 14 turnovers, one shy of their season high.
Trice and senior Brad Davison combined for 50 points in the Badgers’ 85-62 win over North Carolina on Friday night, but they were shut down by Baylor’s talented guards.
The duo combined to go 8 of 28 from the field against the Bears. Trice was 5 of 17, while Davison was 3 of 11.
UW trailed by as many as 18 points early in the second half before using an 18-7 run to get back in the game. Trice scored seven points during the spurt and Davis had five.
A three-point play by Davis cut Baylor’s lead to 61-54 with 7 minutes, 25 seconds to play. But the Badgers followed that with six consecutive empty possessions, with Trice missing two shots and Davison and Reuvers each missing once.
Davis finally ended the drought by hitting a pull-up jumper with 2:28 remaining. Baylor had already pushed its lead back to double digits by that point.
The Badgers trailed 42-29 at halftime despite shooting 47.8% from the field and going 5 of 9 from 3-point range.
The problem was there were far too many possessions in which UW never got a shot off at all because it couldn’t handle Baylor’s pressure defense.
UW turned the ball over on nine of its first 29 possessions, with Davison, Trice and Potter combining for seven of those.
The Badgers got off to a strong start, scoring on three of their first four possessions to build a 7-2 lead. But Baylor answered with a 16-4 run to take control of the game.
After a 3-pointer by Reuvers cut Baylor’s deficit to 22-16, the Bears answered with the next five points.
UW had done a good job defending the 3-point line until the final 2-plus minutes of the half, when MaCio Teague, Mitchell and Adam Flagler connected from beyond the arc for Baylor.
