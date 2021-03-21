End of the line: Badgers unable to pull off upset as No. 1 Baylor Bears hang on in hard-fought battle

The duo combined to go 8 of 28 from the field against the Bears. Trice was 5 of 17, while Davison was 3 of 11.

UW trailed by as many as 18 points early in the second half before using an 18-7 run to get back in the game. Trice scored seven points during the spurt and Davis had five.

A three-point play by Davis cut Baylor’s lead to 61-54 with 7 minutes, 25 seconds to play. But the Badgers followed that with six consecutive empty possessions, with Trice missing two shots and Davison and Reuvers each missing once.

Davis finally ended the drought by hitting a pull-up jumper with 2:28 remaining. Baylor had already pushed its lead back to double digits by that point.

The Badgers trailed 42-29 at halftime despite shooting 47.8% from the field and going 5 of 9 from 3-point range.

The problem was there were far too many possessions in which UW never got a shot off at all because it couldn’t handle Baylor’s pressure defense.

UW turned the ball over on nine of its first 29 possessions, with Davison, Trice and Potter combining for seven of those.