During key recruiting period, one Wisconsin men’s basketball target says he will continue to 'build my relationship' with Greg Gard

Braden Huff, a 247sports four-star power forward from Carol Stream, Illinois, Owen Freeman, an unranked power forward from Bradley, Illinois, and Yalden all have made unofficial visits to the UW campus. Freeman and Yalden both are members for the class of 2023, while Huff is in the Class of 2022.

UW has offered scholarships to nine individuals in the class of 2022, according to 247sports.com. Three of those nine have committed elsewhere, leaving six remaining and only Brumbaugh, Moore and Huff have made it to campus.

The NCAA is in a quiet period, which means a coach only may have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents on the college’s campus. The exceptions in June are two evaluation periods — June 18 to 20 and this weekend, which means coaches already hit the road to watch recruits play in tournaments. Men’s basketball heads into a dead period July 6, where Gard and other college coaches cannot talk to recruits in person and aren’t allowed to watch recruits compete. The next time a coach can speak to a player face-to-face after July 5, with few exceptions, is during the quiet period July 26 to 31.

Players have until April 13, 2022, to officially make their decision, however the early signing date is Nov. 10.

