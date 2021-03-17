Does the Mackey Arena curse count if the opponent isn't Purdue? The Wisconsin men's basketball team is about to find out

Williams reached 900 wins for his career earlier this season. He’s 903-263, a .774 winning percentage, in 33 seasons as a coach.

“He’s had really good teams whether he’s been at Kansas or North Carolina,” said Gard, who is 2-1 in NCAA Tournament openers. “So that’s part of it. And obviously he’s a Hall of Fame coach.

“He’s been doing it for a long time and obviously had tremendous success at both places. I think it’s a combination: I think it’s obviously always having good teams but also him doing a good job of preparing them and putting them in that position.”

Numbers sometimes lie?

North Carolina’s opponents are shooting 40% and turning the ball over an average of 15 times over the Tar Heels' last six games.

Those marks are a step up from the Tar Heels’ opponents’ season averages of 42.1% shooting and 13.9 opponent turnovers per game. While acknowledging his team has played better on the defensive end, Williams said numbers can be deceiving.

“You tell me (those stats) and I think we’re one of the worst defensive teams I’ve ever coached in my life, so that part’s funny — peculiar, it’s not funny, I can assure you,” Williams said.