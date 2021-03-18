Does the Mackey Arena curse count if the opponent isn't Purdue? Badgers are about to find out

Micah Potter has experienced something none of his University of Wisconsin men’s basketball teammates can match.
Winning a game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, where the Badgers (17-12) will open the NCAA Tournament on Friday night with a game against North Carolina (18-10).
There are a lot of unique elements to this particular NCAA Tournament thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact some teams are playing at a conference rival’s arena is one of them. UW is one of five Big Ten teams opening the event on Purdue’s home court, joining Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan and Maryland.
“When there’s fans in that arena, especially Purdue fans, it’s one of the best venues in the country from a fan standpoint,” Potter said. “It definitely is nice to be able to have played there before, have the familiarity with the gym, the rims, depth perception, all that kind of stuff.”
Potter was a sophomore at Ohio State when the Buckeyes beat host Purdue on Feb. 7, 2018. He scored five points in 10 minutes off the bench.
UW hasn’t won at Mackey since 2014 and is 4-42 all-time at the venue. The Badgers are 0-5 under coach Greg Gard at Mackey, with Potter playing in two of those defeats since arriving at UW as a transfer.
As Potter pointed out, there’s a big difference between facing an opponent at a neutral-site venue — as will be the case for the UW-North Carolina game — and playing Purdue on its home court.
The Badgers’ only wins at Mackey, which opened in 1968, came in 1972, 2005, 2012 and 2014. Gard was an assistant under Bo Ryan for three of those victories, the first of which ended a 29-game losing streak in West Lafayette.
UW had a chance to win at Mackey earlier this month but dropped a 73-69 decision to Purdue on March 2. The Badgers went 7 of 29 from 3-point range in that game, missing 22 of their final 26 attempts.
They return to a familiar spot just more than two weeks later.
“UNC’s a good team, so regardless of how comfortable we are playing in Mackey, we’ve still got to make sure we’re prepared for UNC,” Potter said. “Yeah it’s nice, but we’ve still got a big challenge ahead of us.”
Carlson watch
UW freshman forward Ben Carlson, who hasn’t played since December due to an unspecified upper-body injury, is back practicing and even suited up for two Big Ten tournament games last week.
But Gard isn’t expecting Carlson to contribute much in the NCAA Tournament even though North Carolina has four players who are 6 foot 10 or taller in its rotation.
Other than Potter and fellow senior Nate Reuvers, the Badgers don’t have any players that big in their rotation. Sophomore Joe Hedstrom and freshman Steven Crowl are 7-foot reserves who seldom play.
Carlson has appeared in six games and has played 63 minutes. All but four of those minutes came in the first four games of the season, with the highlight for Carlson being the 13 points he scored in his UW debut against Eastern Illinois.
His most recent appearance was a late cameo in a win over Loyola Chicago on Dec. 15.
“I think he’s missed so much (time),” Gard said. “He’s just getting back into contact practicing and that’s even been limited in some regards. He hasn’t taken a full dose. He did practice, he was full-go (Tuesday) for the first time really of getting all the reps. …
“He’s been out of the rhythm of it for so long that I don’t know if that’s a good position to put him in, I think more than anything else.”
Fast starter
North Carolina coach Roy Williams is 29-0 in NCAA Tournament openers: 14-0 at Kansas and 15-0 since taking over the Tar Heels in 2003.
“That’s great,” North Carolina senior forward Garrison Brooks said. “Something that we hope to keep going.”
The Tar Heels are a No. 8 seed this season, matching the worst starting point in the 30 years a Williams coached team has made the tournament. North Carolina opened as a No. 8 seed in 2013 and beat Villanova 78-71, while Kansas beat DePaul 81-77 in overtime as a No. 8 seed in 2000.
Williams reached 900 wins for his career earlier this season. He’s 903-263, a .774 winning percentage, in 33 seasons as a coach.
“He’s had really good teams whether he’s been at Kansas or North Carolina,” said Gard, who is 2-1 in NCAA Tournament openers. “So that’s part of it. And obviously he’s a Hall of Fame coach.
“He’s been doing it for a long time and obviously had tremendous success at both places. I think it’s a combination: I think it’s obviously always having good teams but also him doing a good job of preparing them and putting them in that position.”
Numbers sometimes lie?
North Carolina’s opponents are shooting 40% and turning the ball over an average of 15 times over the Tar Heels' last six games.
Those marks are a step up from the Tar Heels’ opponents’ season averages of 42.1% shooting and 13.9 opponent turnovers per game. While acknowledging his team has played better on the defensive end, Williams said numbers can be deceiving.
“You tell me (those stats) and I think we’re one of the worst defensive teams I’ve ever coached in my life, so that part’s funny — peculiar, it’s not funny, I can assure you,” Williams said.
“We have worked awfully hard, but let’s think a little bit again about numbers. We’re bigger, so we don’t give up as many easy shots around the rim, so that takes people’s field-goal percentage down. We rebound it better, so they don’t get as many opportunities to even get that second shot.”
Woes of the bubble
Add the Tar Heels to the list of those who have suggestions on how to improve the NCAA’s quasi-bubble in Indianapolis. Players on tournament teams have shared on social media their dissatisfaction with the food served to rooms and spotty Wi-Fi service, which caused the North Carolina news conference to cut out three times Wednesday.
“It hasn’t exactly been Maui,” Williams said.
— Colten Bartholomew contributed to this story.
PLAYERS
TREVOR ANDERSON | WISCONSIN
Anderson, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior from Stevens Point, is averaging 3.4 points and 1.3 assists for the Badgers off the bench this season. Named Mr. Basketball and AP Player of the Year as a senior in 2016 after the Panthers repeated as Division 1 champions, Anderson attended UW-Green Bay before transferring to UW, redshirting in 2017-18 and suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2018-19. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
NATE BUSS | WINTHROP
Buss (above center), a 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior from Verona, has been held scoreless in the brief action he's seen in four games with the Eagles since transferring. No. 12 Winthrop opens the tournament 8:57 p.m. Friday against No. 5 Villanova in the South region.
JONATHAN DAVIS | WISCONSIN
Jonathan Davis, a 6-foot-5, 196-pound freshman from La Crosse, is averaging 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in his first season in Madison alongside his twin brother Jordan. Named Mr. Basketball in 2020, Jonathan Davis is Central’s all-time scoring leader with 2,158 points. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
JORDAN DAVIS | WISCONSIN
Jordan Davis, a 6-foot-4, 196-pound freshman from La Crosse, is averaging 0.5 points in 11 appearances since joining the Badgers with twin brother Jonathan. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
CARTER GILMORE | WISCONSIN
Gilmore, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound freshman from Hartland Arrowhead, is a preferred walk-on at UW. Named AP first-team All-State and Classic 8 Conference Player of the Year as a senior in 2020, he is Arrowhead's career scoring leader with 1,565 points. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
JAMES GRAHAM | MARYLAND
Graham (above right), a 6-foot-8, 205-pound freshman who led Glendale Nicolet to a 22-2 record in 2019-20, left Nicolet to enroll mid-year at Maryland on Dec. 27, 2020, and joined the team immediately. He's played in seven games for the Terrapins, averaging 1.4 points and 1.4 rebounds. Tenth-seeded Maryland opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Saturday against No. 7 Connecticut in the East region.
JOEY HAUSER | MICHIGAN STATE
Joey Hauser, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound junior from Stevens Point, is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Spartans — highlighted by a 27-point effort against UW on Christmas Day — since transferring from Marquette and sitting out the 2019-20 season. Michigan State opens the tournament 8:57 p.m. Thursday against UCLA in a First Four game, with a matchup against No. 6 BYU on the line in the East region.
SAM HAUSER | VIRGINIA
Sam Hauser, a 6-foot-8, 218-pound senior who played at Stevens Point High School, is averaging 16.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cavaliers this season after transferring from Marquette and redshirting in 2019-20. Fourth-seeded Virginia opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 Ohio in the West region.
JORDAN McCABE | WEST VIRGINIA
McCabe, a 6-foot, 188-pound junior who earned Mr. Basketball and AP All-State Player of the Year honors at Kaukauna in 2018, is averaging 2.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season for the Mountaineers. Third-seeded West Virginia opens the tournament 8:50 p.m. Friday against No. 14 Morehead State in the Midwest region.
JAMARI SIBLEY | GEORGETOWN
Sibley (above left), a 6-foot-8, 200-pound freshman who played high school ball at Glendale Nicolet and then Oak Hill (Va.) Academy, is averaging 1.3 points and 1.0 rebound in 20 appearances for the Hoyas. No. 12 Georgetown opens the tournament 11:15 a.m. Saturday against No. 5 Colorado.
BEN VANDER PLAS | OHIO
Vander Plas, a 6-foot-8, 232-pound senior from Ripon, is averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season, his second as a starter for the Bobcats. No. 13 Ohio opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 4 Virginia.
ALONDES WILLIAMS | OKLAHOMA
Williams, a 6-foot-5, 201-pound senior who played high school ball at Milwaukee Riverside, is averaging 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22 appearances, including 14 starts, for the Sooners this season. Eighth-seeded Oklahoma opens the tournament 6:25 p.m. Saturday against No. 9 Missouri in the West region.
COACHES
TONY BENNETT | HEAD COACH | VIRGINIA
Tony Bennett, son of former UW coach Dick Bennett, has won three national coach of the year awards while leading Virginia to a 277-96 record over 12 seasons. Fourth-seeded Virginia opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 Ohio in the West region.
BRADY ELLINGSON | DIRECTOR OF OPS. | DRAKE
Ellingson, a Sussex Hamilton graduate, played three years at the University of Iowa and earned second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors at Drake in 2018-19 before beginning to serve as a video coordinator for the Bulldogs last season. Drake faces Wichita in a First Four game 5:27 p.m. Thursday for the right to face sixth-seeded USC.
GREG GARD | HEAD COACH | WISCONSIN
Gard, a native of Cobb in southern Wisconsin, has compiled a 118-69 record since taking over as Wisconsin’s head coach in 2015. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
CLAY MOSER | ASSISTANT | ARKANSAS
Moser, who graduated from UW-La Crosse in 1987, has coached in schools at all levels from the USA to China, including in the NBA with Sacramento, Orlando, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers before being hired by Eric Musselman once again, this time with the Razorbacks. Third-seeded Arkansas opens the tournament 11:45 a.m. Friday against No. 14 Colgate.
NATE OATS | HEAD COACH | ALABAMA
Oats, a Watertown native who played Maranatha Baptist Academy High School from 1993-97, is 40-21 since taking over the Crimson Tide program in March 2019. Second-seeded Alabama opens the tournament 3 p.m. Saturday against No. 15 Iona in the East region.
SHAKA SMART | HEAD COACH | TEXAS
Smart, who grew up in the Madison area and was a three-year starter at Oregon High School, is 109-85 since taking over the Texas program in 2015. Third-seeded Texas opens the tournament 8:50 p.m. Saturday against No. 14 Abilene Christian in the East region.
BRAD SODERBERG | ASSISTANT | VIRGINIA
Soderberg, who grew up in Wausau and attended Stevens Point Pacelli High School, is in his fifth season at Virginia. Starting his college playing career at Ripon College before transferring to UW-Stevens Point and playing under Dick Bennett, Soderberg also joined former NBA star and coach Terry Porter to play in the 1984 NAIA national championship game and coached under Bennett at UW from 1995-2001. Fourth-seeded Virginia opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 Ohio in the West region.
JULIAN SWARTZ | ASSISTANT | GEORGIA TECH
Swartz (above left), a three-time Associated Press All-State player at Waukesha South and 1999 state player of the year, played on UW's 2000 Final Four team but left the program due to issues connected with obsessive-compulsive disorder and earned his degree from Carroll College in 2005. He has been with Georgia Tech since 2016 and has served as an assistant coach since 2018. Ninth-seeded Georgia Tech opens the tournament 3 p.m. Friday against Loyola Chicago in the Midwest region.