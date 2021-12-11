Defense can't bail out Wisconsin men's basketball as offensive struggles continue against Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OHIO — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team struggled to bring consistent offense, digging a hole the Badgers couldn’t recover from in Saturday’s loss against Ohio State.
The Badgers offense started strong. They scored 19 points on their first 16 possessions, but with only Johnny Davis and Brad Davison connecting on shots the Buckeyes focused on shutting the duo down and pulled away for a 79-55 win at Value City Arena.
UW led for seven minutes in the first half, courtesy of its defense. Ohio State scored seven points in its first five possessions, but then only two points over their next eight possessions. Three of those possessions resulted in consecutive turnovers. The Badgers defense helped spur a 15-2 run over 5:36.
“I think our defense to start was great,” Davison said. “With our first grouping out there, we were really prepared, we knew what was coming. And we were really aggressive in gaps, forcing turnovers that led to great offensive looks, whether it was in transition or getting it inside. And I think we kind of got away from it.”
That first-half run was the last time the Badgers were able to create consistent offense and the Buckeyes capitalized on it. Ohio State pulled ahead with 7:23 left in the first half courtesy of back-to-back plays from Jamari Wheeler.
Davis and Davison combined for 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting in the first half. The other five UW players to see time in the first half contributed five points on 2-of-14 shooting. The trend continued throughout the game as Davis and Davison finished with 37 points on 15-for-34 shooting. The rest of the team had 18 points on 7-for-31 shooting.
“I don't think our whole team came to play,” Davis said. “Some guys didn't come because they're sick. Some guys were still sick and trying to play. I just didn't think we brought that fight that we usually do.”
Defense has been a huge factor in the Badgers’ eight wins this season with UW struggling to score consistently. Davison said the team struggled defensively against the Buckeyes, leading to more misses on the offensive end.
UW came into the game holding opponents to an average of 59.1 points on 39.2% shooting. Ohio State scored 73 points on 50% shooting. It was the Badgers’ worst defensive performance and worst loss this season.
“When you're able to get stops, force tough shots and then play in transition and play downhill it flows into your offense,” Davison said. “It's a lot easier to score when you're not going against a set defense. You can have some rhythm and flow. When you're not getting those stops, then that makes offense a lot harder.”
Davison failed to get a shot off in the second half, with his only two points coming from the free throw line. The Badgers were held to 33.8% shooting overall and 23.1% from 3-point range, scoring only 0.77 points per possession.
UW coach Greg Gard said there was a lack of consistency in the loss, an issue the Badgers have been dealing with all season.
“I didn't think we were nearly as efficient in what we were doing on our offensive end,” Gard said. “That affected us. I thought we were decent defensively where they ended up a little over one point per possession, but I thought offensively we were out of sorts for the majority of the game.”
This wasn't the first time the Badgers faced a double-digit deficit this season, it was just the first one they couldn’t escape. UW was down by 22 points against Indiana on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center before rallying for a 64-59 win.
The mismatched halves aren't new for the Badgers either. UW struggled to find consistency during the team’s win over then-No. 12 Houston last month. The Badgers entered the half up 20 points after a dominant first 20 minutes, but only scraped by with a 65-63 win.
“They're gonna punch you in the mouth, and you're gonna punch them in the mouth, that's just the game of basketball,” Davison said. “It's a game of runs. The team that comes out on top is usually the most consistent team and the one that's able to be resilient and bounce back. [Ohio State] threw a couple punches, and we weren't able to bounce back the way we have in the last couple of games.”