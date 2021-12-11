Defense can't bail out Wisconsin men's basketball as offensive struggles continue against Ohio State

Davison failed to get a shot off in the second half, with his only two points coming from the free throw line. The Badgers were held to 33.8% shooting overall and 23.1% from 3-point range, scoring only 0.77 points per possession.

UW coach Greg Gard said there was a lack of consistency in the loss, an issue the Badgers have been dealing with all season.

“I didn't think we were nearly as efficient in what we were doing on our offensive end,” Gard said. “That affected us. I thought we were decent defensively where they ended up a little over one point per possession, but I thought offensively we were out of sorts for the majority of the game.”

This wasn't the first time the Badgers faced a double-digit deficit this season, it was just the first one they couldn’t escape. UW was down by 22 points against Indiana on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center before rallying for a 64-59 win.

The mismatched halves aren't new for the Badgers either. UW struggled to find consistency during the team’s win over then-No. 12 Houston last month. The Badgers entered the half up 20 points after a dominant first 20 minutes, but only scraped by with a 65-63 win.