Defending champion Badgers picked to finish third in Big Ten; Illinois the favorite

8, Indiana – Archie Miller can recruit – Jackson-Davis and Lander are blue-chippers – but can he develop? Through three seasons, Miller is 55-43 overall and 26-32 in Big Ten play.

9, Purdue – The loss of Eric Hunter Jr. – out 6-8 weeks with a tibia fracture – hurts a team that is trying to bounce back from a 16-15 season. Trevion Williams needs to take a major step for this team to finish in the top half of the conference.

10, Minnesota – Point guard Marcus Carr is back, and a couple transfers will make an immediate impact. But the Golden Gophers were 15-16 overall and 8-12 in the Big Ten with Daniel Oturu in the lineup, so it’s hard to imagine a major improvement now that he’s gone.

11, Maryland – Point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and forward Jalen Smith are gone. Can the complementary pieces that helped the Terrapins earn a share of the title last season make sure Maryland doesn’t slip too far?

12, Penn State – The Nittany Lions lost five of their final six games to finish 11-9 in the Big Ten. Even still, they would have made the NCAA tournament for the first time in nearly a decade. It was going to be a rebuild post-Lamar Stevens anyway, but then Patrick Chambers lost his job last month.