Deep freeze: Poor shooting, defense doom Wisconsin Badgers as Illinois Fighting Illini duo dominates

“He’s a pro,” Gard said. “Guys want to know what life is like at that (next) level, they just saw it.”

Over and over, Dosunmu came off a high-ball screen set by Cockburn and forced UW to pick its poison. The Badgers didn’t want to let Dosunmu get downhill with a head of steam, but he’s so good at burning the help defense by finding an open shooter on the opposite side of the floor.

Plus, there’s another great option: a lob to Cockburn, who sets physical screens, dives hard to the basket and, because he’s 7-foot, 285-pounds, is sometimes impossible to defend.

Cockburn made two veteran UW defenders — fifth-year senior center Micah Potter and senior forward Nate Reuvers — look helpless at times. He was a big reason the Illini finished with 38 points in the paint and destroyed the Badgers 46-19 on the glass.

“I don’t think it’s any doubt him and Ayo, by far and away, are the two best players on the floor,” Gard said. “That’s not a shock. We thought that coming in that those two guy were going to be a handful and they were.”

UW’s only chance to counter that overwhelming talent was to play a clean game and knock down shots. It failed in both of those regards.