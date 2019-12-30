D'Mitrik Trice on a roll as Badgers wrap up non-conference season Tuesday vs. Rider

When D’Mitrik Trice hit rock bottom — a disappointing performance at Rutgers nearly three weeks ago — the junior point guard was greeted with empathy from the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coaching staff.
Sure, Greg Gard and his staff were angry about the result, a 72-65 loss to the Scarlet Knights on Dec. 11 that dropped the Badgers to 0-5 away from home. There was plenty of blame to go around for that defeat, but Trice was a big part of the problem. After finishing with more turnovers (three) than shot attempts (two) during a season-low 23 minutes, he later called it the worst game of his life.
“That wasn’t the real Meech,” said UW assistant coach Dean Oliver, referring to Trice by his nickname. “That was the first thing I said to him after the game is, ‘That’s not the Meech that I know.’ ”
The Trice the coaches have seen the past two games is far more recognizable. He scored a career-high 31 points in an 83-64 win over UW-Milwaukee on Dec. 21 and led the Badgers with 21 points in a 68-48 win at Tennessee on Saturday.
That surge has helped Trice’s scoring average climb from 7.7 points per game to 10.8 as UW (7-5) closes non-conference play Tuesday with a game against Rider (7-3) at the Kohl Center.
Trice’s output the first 10 games of the season: 27-for-78 overall (34.6%), 13-for-47 from 3-point range (27.7%) and 77 points.
His output the past two games: 17-for-28 (60.7%) overall, 9-for-17 from beyond the arc (52.9%) and 52 points.
“It’s just a matter of the ball’s going in,” Trice said. “I think I’ve been taking the same shots that I have been this whole year, and I think it’s just a matter of them going in. Now, I’m shooting them with a little bit more confidence than I was earlier in the year. I think when the ball goes in, it makes a whole different story.”
Even when the ball wasn’t going in for Trice at Tennessee, he found other ways to make an impact. Trice missed his first four shots against the Volunteers and was 1 of 7 from the field in the first half, but Gard said afterward he thought Trice did a good job pushing the tempo at times and running the offense.
All three of senior wing Brevin Pritzl’s 3-pointers in the first half came off assists from Trice.
“Just finding other guys, continue to push it in transition is the big thing that we’ve been working on lately,” Trice said. “When that happens, it forces our wings to run ride and then Brevin gets a couple 3s, open 3s, and knocks them down. It just feeds into our confidence.”
Trice said the coaching staff has harped him to be more aggressive, and one particular stat illustrates that he’s taken that urging to heart in the past two games.
He drew a combined 13 fouls in the wins over UW-Milwaukee and Tennessee. In the first 10 games of the season, Trice drew a total of 16 fouls.
As a result, Trice has attempted 12 free throws the past two games after attempting 11 in the first 10 games combined.
“He was doing the job driving and kicking, and I was the beneficiary of a couple of those kicks,” Pritzl said of the Tennessee game. “When we’re at our best, he doesn’t necessarily need to be our leading scorer every time, but he has to be a guy who’s getting downhill and creating.”
Trice made a point recently to acknowledge the coaching staff for “staying on my side and backing me up.” Gard, in news conferences after both the UW-Milwaukee and Tennessee games, has without prompting made it clear that benching Trice during his slump wasn’t something he considered a viable option.
Instead, he chose empathy.
“The biggest thing when guys go through struggles is you don’t bail out on them,” Gard said. “The last thing they need is a coach starting to question how much they should be in the lineup. We fluctuate minutes, that’s always on gut feel and what I see during the course of a game. But to pull a rug out from somebody, that’s going to do nothing but shatter confidence and that’s what you do not need to be doing as a coach.”
Preview: Badgers vs. Rider
UW VS. RIDER
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Kohl Center
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas.
BADGERS (7-5)
Coach: Greg Gard, 87-52 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Senior wing Brevin Pritzl (above) scored a season-high 17 points in UW’s 68-48 win at Tennessee on Saturday. Pritzl, who had been 4 of 16 from 3-point range in games away from home, went 4 of 8 from beyond the arc against the Volunteers.
PROBABLE UW STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Aleem Ford (above)
|6-8
|Jr.
|9.6
|23
|Kobe King
|6-4
|So.
|10.8
|35
|Nate Reuvers
|6-11
|Jr.
|14.7
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice
|6-0
|Jr.
|10.8
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|Jr.
|9.2
KEY BADGERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|1
|Brevin Pritzl
|6-3
|Sr.
|7.8
|11
|Micah Potter (above)
|6-10
|Jr.
|6.0
|5
|Tyler Wahl
|6-7
|Fr.
|3.4
|12
|Trevor Anderson
|6-2
|Jr.
|1.8
YOU SHOULD KNOW
This is the first meeting between UW and Rider. … UW’s 20-point margin of victory was the second-most lopsided home defeat for Tennessee since 2002. … The Badgers were plus-25 in D'Mitrik Trice’s 30 minutes on the court against the Vols. … Brad Davison (above) has 12 assists and no turnovers over his past five games. In the win over Tennessee, he helped hold senior guard Jordan Bowden to seven points on 2-of-13 shooting.
BRONCS (7-3)
Coach: Kevin Baggett is 130-107 in his eighth season at Rider.
Player to watch: Senior Tyere Marshall (right) leads the Broncs in scoring and rebounding (10.7). He has posted four double-doubles this season, including a 28-point, 20-rebound performance in an 82-72 loss at UMass on Nov. 20.
PROBABLE RIDER STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|13
|Frederick Scott
|6-8
|Jr.
|14.9
|14
|Dimencio Vaughn (above left)
|6-5
|Jr.
|12.8
|20
|Tyere Marshall
|6-9
|Sr.
|15.7
|23
|Stevie Jordan
|6-0
|Sr.
|14.3
|0
|Christian Ings
|6-2
|Fr.
|6.3
KEY BRONCS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|11
|Willy Nunez
|6-6
|Sr.
|7.6
|10
|Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson
|6-8
|So.
|2.7
|2
|Allen Powell
|6-2
|Fr.
|1.6
|22
|Kimar Williams (right)
|6-1
|Sr.
|1.2
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Rider, which is located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, plays in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. … Stevie Jordan (above right) leads the Broncs with 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game, but he’s also averaging 3.9 turnovers per contest. … Rider is averaging 26.9 free throw attempts per game but is shooting just 67.3% from the line. … Frederick Scott is shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.