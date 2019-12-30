D'Mitrik Trice on a roll as Badgers wrap up non-conference season Tuesday vs. Rider

His output the past two games: 17-for-28 (60.7%) overall, 9-for-17 from beyond the arc (52.9%) and 52 points.

“It’s just a matter of the ball’s going in,” Trice said. “I think I’ve been taking the same shots that I have been this whole year, and I think it’s just a matter of them going in. Now, I’m shooting them with a little bit more confidence than I was earlier in the year. I think when the ball goes in, it makes a whole different story.”

Even when the ball wasn’t going in for Trice at Tennessee, he found other ways to make an impact. Trice missed his first four shots against the Volunteers and was 1 of 7 from the field in the first half, but Gard said afterward he thought Trice did a good job pushing the tempo at times and running the offense.

All three of senior wing Brevin Pritzl’s 3-pointers in the first half came off assists from Trice.

“Just finding other guys, continue to push it in transition is the big thing that we’ve been working on lately,” Trice said. “When that happens, it forces our wings to run ride and then Brevin gets a couple 3s, open 3s, and knocks them down. It just feeds into our confidence.”