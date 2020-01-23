D'Mitrik Trice eager to help Badgers finally solve Purdue on the road

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — D’Mitrik Trice felt helpless.

All he could do was watch from the bench as the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team got shredded at Purdue two seasons ago. Trice was injured at the time, as was Kobe King, leaving the Badgers with a depleted backcourt.

The Boilermakers feasted on that weakness in a 78-50 victory, which remains the most lopsided defeat in Greg Gard’s 146 games as UW’s coach.

The Badgers committed turnovers in 12 of their first 25 possessions and finished the game with 20. Brad Davison had all seven of his by halftime, and Ethan Happ also finished the game with seven.

Purdue, ranked No. 3 in the nation, scored the first 12 points and led 18-2 before UW made its first field goal 7 minutes, 36 seconds into the game.

“It was very hard to watch,” Trice said, “because from the jump they were beating us pretty bad and I was just sitting there on the sidelines and couldn’t do anything about it.”

This time, Trice can make an impact when the Badgers (12-7, 5-3 Big Ten) visit Purdue (10-9, 3-5) to begin a key stretch of two road games in four days. After trying to record its first win at Mackey Arena since 2014, UW will play at No. 19 Iowa on Monday night.