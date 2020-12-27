COVID-19, legislation, lawsuits signal change in college sports

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has agreed for the first time in more than 30 years to hear a case involving the NCAA and its rules about compensating athletes for educational-related expenses. A decision is expected in June.

"This case, and I don’t think it’s overstating it, could fundamentally change the structure of college sports and the relationship between college athletes and their schools and conferences,″ said Gabe Feldman, director of the sports law program at Tulane.

Against that backdrop, 2020 is coming to a close in a manner that some critics say is becoming all too familiar.

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame were named to the college football playoff — a same-ol'-same-ol' mix of teams that set up the possibility of an Alabama-Clemson playoff matchup for the fifth time in six years.

The TV deal for the playoff is worth around $470 million a year, most of which trickles down to schools via the conferences. The players receive none of it directly, but the money keeps the system running — or at least the pieces of the system that weren't dismantled in the year of COVID.