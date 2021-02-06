 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Containing Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu a massive test for Wisconsin's defense
0 comments
topical alert
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Containing Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu a massive test for Wisconsin's defense

{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois Dosunmu

Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu shoots over Indiana's Armaan Franklin during the Fighting Illini's 75-71 overtime win over the host Hoosiers on Tuesday night. 

 DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Containing Ayo Dosunmu and the Illinois offense already was difficult, a painful lesson the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team learned last season.

It’s become even more challenging now that Dosunmu has added to his game and is surrounded by shooters. This could be the most difficult defensive assignment to date for Greg Gard’s team — and that’s saying something — when the No. 19 Badgers (14-5, 8-4 Big Ten Conference) face the No. 12 Fighting Illini (12-5, 8-3) on Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Center.

In addition to getting a combined 38 points per game from its two stars, Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, Illinois has gone from worst to first in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage.

“You’ve kind of got to pick your poison,” UW senior guard Brad Davison said. “It’s why they’re a good team, why they’ve done really well. There are a lot of different challenges that go into it, but we’re ready for it. It’s how our defense is built to try to take advantage of a team like this, so we want to make sure that we go out there and play our ball and dictate what they can do.”

That’s easier said than done, particularly when it comes to defending the 6-foot-5 Dosunmu.

The Badgers did a pretty good job against Dosunmu for 35-plus minutes in the teams’ only meeting last season. UW had a seven-point lead with under 5 minutes remaining and limited Dosunmu to 13 points and three assists to that point.

But Illinois answered with a 15-4 run and Dosunmu had a hand in the final 14 points in that surge: He scored five on his own and assisted on three made 3-pointers.

Davison took part in a Zoom session with reporters Thursday and to that point hadn’t watched a replay of the 71-70 loss that ended UW’s 15-game winning streak in the series. But the Badgers’ poor closing stretch still was fresh on his mind.

“They got hot at the end, made some big plays and you look at the scoreboard, no time was left and we lost, and you didn’t really know how that happened,” Davison said. “We have some revenge to pay back from last year. They took one from us at the Kohl Center.

“(Dosunmu is) a great player, one of the best guards in the country, definitely in the league. So you’ve got to try to make sure he doesn’t get comfortable early. Don’t let him get to where he wants to get to. It’s not going to be one guy. It’s what we pride ourselves on is playing team defense and being united and connected on that side of the ball. So it’s going to take all five of us to try to slow him down and contain him.”

Dosunmu, in addition to being a great slasher and distributor, is shooting 41.1% from 3-point range. That’s up from 29.0% a season ago.

Senior Trent Frazier, who shot 30.9% from beyond the arc last season, is up to 40.2% after going 11 of 25 over the past three games. Senior guard Da’Monte Williams also has made a big jump, going from 26.8% to 59.5%.

Freshman Adam Miller, a top-50 recruit, is at 34.4% and leads the team in made 3-pointers.

Illinois’ 3-point percentage has jumped from 30.9% to 39.7%, which not only leads the Big Ten but ranks 10th nationally.

“They’re shooting the right ones,” UW senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice said. “They’re playing fast and free and they’re sharing the ball really well.”

Illinois is No. 8 nationally in the KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency ratings. It’ll be the fifth time in eight games the Badgers have gone against a top-20 offense, and most of those results haven’t been pretty.

Michigan, currently No. 7 nationally in offensive efficiency, shot 51.6% and averaged 1.18 points per possession in a 77-54 win over the Badgers on Jan. 12.

Ohio State (No. 4), shot 50.9% and averaged 1.10 points per possession in a 74-62 win at the Kohl Center on Jan. 23.

Penn State (No. 17), shot 45.0% and averaged 1.14 points per possession in an 81-71 win over UW a week ago.

The Badgers bounced back with a 72-56 win over the Nittany Lions three days later, holding them to 38.6% shooting and 0.90 points per possession.

Can the Badgers now string together back-to-back solid defensive performances?

“If on Saturday we’re giving up 70 or 80 points to Illinois,” UW senior guard Trevor Anderson said after the win over Penn State, “this doesn’t mean anything.”

Davison thought the biggest difference between the two games against the Nittany Lions was the energy the Badgers brought in the second meeting.

“That kind of sets the tone for the game and it gets our offense going,” he said. “We always say, ‘Come with your defense, let your offense catch up.’ That energy, that communication, the diving on the floor and getting loose balls, all that stuff translates into winning games.”

+1 
dosunmu mug 2-5

Dosunmu
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics