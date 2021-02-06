Containing Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu a massive test for Wisconsin's defense

But Illinois answered with a 15-4 run and Dosunmu had a hand in the final 14 points in that surge: He scored five on his own and assisted on three made 3-pointers.

Davison took part in a Zoom session with reporters Thursday and to that point hadn’t watched a replay of the 71-70 loss that ended UW’s 15-game winning streak in the series. But the Badgers’ poor closing stretch still was fresh on his mind.

“They got hot at the end, made some big plays and you look at the scoreboard, no time was left and we lost, and you didn’t really know how that happened,” Davison said. “We have some revenge to pay back from last year. They took one from us at the Kohl Center.

“(Dosunmu is) a great player, one of the best guards in the country, definitely in the league. So you’ve got to try to make sure he doesn’t get comfortable early. Don’t let him get to where he wants to get to. It’s not going to be one guy. It’s what we pride ourselves on is playing team defense and being united and connected on that side of the ball. So it’s going to take all five of us to try to slow him down and contain him.”

Dosunmu, in addition to being a great slasher and distributor, is shooting 41.1% from 3-point range. That’s up from 29.0% a season ago.