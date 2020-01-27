Coming unglued: Wisconsin Badgers blow second-half lead as Iowa Hawkeyes finish strong

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Things were looking up for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team late last week.
Not only were the Badgers in good shape in the NCAA tournament picture, they headed on the road with a chance to pull within a half-game of first place in the Big Ten.
Two losses — and the potential departure of its most dynamic player — has left a dark cloud hovering over the program.
The latest defeat came Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where UW wasted a 12-point lead in the second half and dropped a 68-62 decision to No. 18 Iowa.
That setback came on the heels of news earlier in the day that sophomore wing Kobe King didn’t make the trip due to what was referred to as a “personal matter.”
It’s possible King has played his last game for the Badgers (12-9, 5-5 Big Ten). According to a source, the former La Crosse Central standout is unhappy and contemplating a transfer.
Meanwhile, junior center Luka Garza finished with 21 points and 18 rebounds to help the Hawkeyes rally from a 12-point deficit in the final 7 minutes.
Redshirt freshman guard CJ Fredrick added 17 points for Iowa (15-5, 6-3), which answered with a 20-2 run after falling behind 57-45.
Junior guard D’Mitrik Trice finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Badgers. Junior forward Nate Reuvers added 13 points.
UW was whistled for 28 fouls. It also allowed 13 offensive rebounds after giving up 16 in a 70-51 loss at Purdue on Friday night.
The Badgers led 57-45 after Trice made a 3-pointer from the left wing with 7:14 remaining.
But Iowa went on a 10-0 run over four possessions, a surge that included a three-point play by Joe Toussaint and a three-point play from Fredrick.
Garza extended the run with two free throws, tying the game at 57, with 2:19 remaining. But Brevin Pritzl answered with a layup off a spin move to put the Badgers back in front with 1:49 left and end a stretch of seven consecutive empty possessions.
Toussaint, however, answered with a three-point play to give the Hawkeyes a 60-59 lead with 1:20 left. After Reuvers missed a turn-around jumper on the baseline, Joe Wieskamp finished at the rim with 35.5 seconds to make it a three-point cushion.
During the timeout, UW junior guard Brad Davison was assessed a flagrant foul and Iowa sealed the game at the line.
Neither team led by more than five points in the first half, which ended tied at 30.
Trice scored 10 points in the final 7:01 of the half to provide a spark to a UW offense that desperately needed it. He also had two assists during that stretch, including a feed to Aleem Ford for a 3-pointer that gave the Badgers a 28-24 lead with less than a minute remaining.
But a 3-pointer by Fredrick and a three-point play by Toussaint sandwiched around a pair of free throws from Trice helped the Hawkeyes pull even heading into the break.
Meanwhile, it’s unclear what exactly has led to King’s unhappiness. Heading into Monday’s game, he was second on the team in scoring at 10.0 points per game, more than double his total from his redshirt freshman season in 2018-19.
King was UW’s leading scorer in Big Ten play at 12.6 points per game. He was second in minutes and second in shot attempts in conference play.
This story will be updated.