Coming unglued: Wisconsin Badgers blow second-half lead as Iowa Hawkeyes finish strong

During the timeout, UW junior guard Brad Davison was assessed a flagrant foul and Iowa sealed the game at the line.

Neither team led by more than five points in the first half, which ended tied at 30.

Trice scored 10 points in the final 7:01 of the half to provide a spark to a UW offense that desperately needed it. He also had two assists during that stretch, including a feed to Aleem Ford for a 3-pointer that gave the Badgers a 28-24 lead with less than a minute remaining.

But a 3-pointer by Fredrick and a three-point play by Toussaint sandwiched around a pair of free throws from Trice helped the Hawkeyes pull even heading into the break.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear what exactly has led to King’s unhappiness. Heading into Monday’s game, he was second on the team in scoring at 10.0 points per game, more than double his total from his redshirt freshman season in 2018-19.

King was UW’s leading scorer in Big Ten play at 12.6 points per game. He was second in minutes and second in shot attempts in conference play.

This story will be updated.

