College men's basketball: Sun Prairie product Rod Johnson heading to Western Illinois

Sun Prairie product Rod Johnson has decided to leave the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and join the Western Illinois University men’s basketball team as a graduate transfer for the 2020-2021 season.

Johnson, a standout player on Sun Prairie’s 2016 Big Eight Conference championship team, attended Highland Community College in Freeport, Ill., before spending the last two years in Chattanooga.

The 6-foot, 7-inch, 200-pound forward posted his intention to exercise his graduate transfer on his Twitter feed on April 2, and announced today that he had committed to Western Illinois.

It’s the Leathernecks’ second Big Eight addition this week, as former Janesville Craig forward Adam Anhold also elected to transfer to Western Illinois.

Johnson took a medical redshirt in 2018-2019. Last season, he averaged 6.4 points and 4.5 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game for the Mocs.

Johnson averaged 12.3 points per game as a Sun Prairie senior in 2015-2016, earning second-team all-Big Eight and honorable mention Wisconsin State Journal All-Area honors.