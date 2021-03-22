Clock ticking as Greg Gard faces the daunting task of retooling Badgers men's basketball team

A year ago, it was rather simple to make lineup projections for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
The Badgers returned four starters, two other key seniors and a total of seven players from what had been an eight-man rotation by the end of the previous season.
Predicting a starting group for 2021-22? It’s nearly impossible and foolish to even attempt as UW begins an offseason of transition.
Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl was the only underclassman starter on a team that ended its season with an 18-13 record following a 76-63 loss to Baylor on Sunday in an NCAA tournament second-round game in Indianapolis.
Freshman Jonathan Davis played a starter’s minutes — he was fifth on the team with 24.4 per game — and flashed star potential while averaging 7.0 points off the bench. There’s enough evidence to suggest the former La Crosse Central standout is someone to build an offense around.
After that, there are a lot of question marks.
A request was made by the State Journal on Monday to interview Greg Gard regarding some key offseason topics and the UW coach, through a spokesman, asked to delay that chat until a later date.
This much is clear: There’s a lot of uncertainty about how Gard's next roster will look.
One unknown is whether any seniors will return for another season, an option granted to them by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nate Reuvers, D’Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford made farewell posts on their Instagram accounts Monday and Micah Potter is expected to depart. That leaves Brad Davison, a four-year starter who could add veteran leadership and some much-needed outside shooting to a young team, and backup guard Trevor Anderson as potential returnees.
A case could be made that a clean break wouldn’t be the worst thing for the future of the program because it would allow UW’s young players, particularly Davis, to flourish and grow into leaders instead of deferring to seniors for another season.
Gard was asked in his postgame news conference following the loss to Baylor about the status of his seniors.
“I don’t know,” Gard said. “I’ll give them some time to marinate from this and let the emotional sting of all of this, of the finality of a season, dissipate a little bit and then I’ll get a chance to talk to them. But right now, I don’t know. And I’m not going to guess.”
Fair enough, but the transfer market is at full steam and Gard has to decide how active UW will be in it. There are holes on the roster that need to be filled if UW is going to avoid taking a big step back next season — the Badgers are particularly inexperienced at point guard and center — and good options are going to be gone if Gard and Co. don’t move quickly.
Speaking of needs, UW’s lack of athleticism compared to opponents was exposed by the best teams it played this season. Finding a playmaker to complement Davis would make Gard's rebuilding job less challenging next season.
That said, there’s another element to the transfer game that Gard has to consider: He values the culture that’s been built at UW and runs the risk of bringing in a bad fit at a time when it’s harder than ever for prospects and coaches to get to know one another due to the recruiting restrictions caused by the pandemic.
Gard and his staff have put together — on paper, at least — back-to-back solid recruiting classes.
UW has a four-member incoming recruiting class that includes point guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Matthew Mors, Chris Hodges and Marcus Ilver. Based on talent and positional need, Hepburn is the most likely to log major minutes from that group.
They’ll join a five-member group already on campus that includes Davis and his twin brother Jordan, along with forwards Ben Carlson, Steven Crowl and Carter Gilmore. Another member of that 2020 recruiting class, point guard Lorne Bowman II, is expected to resume team activities in June after taking an indefinite leave from the program last October.
Other than Jonathan Davis, those freshmen mostly did a lot of watching from the bench this season. Carlson played 64 minutes, missing about three months with an unspecified upper-body injury. Crowl played 36 minutes, Jordan Davis 19 and Gilmore 17. Bowman, meanwhile, was away from the team for an entire season and missed out on getting valuable experience.
“I think the older guys have done a really good job of putting the culture in the right spot and helping the younger guys, and that was the intention behind having a bigger younger group coming, be sitting kind of in the wings learning from these guys,” Gard said Sunday. “They know there’s going to be a lot of work. The older guys didn’t get to this point by taking it easy.
“There’s going to be a lot of work they’re going to have to do in the offseason, starting with spring workouts and strength and conditioning, into the summer, and hopefully we can get back to some sense of normalcy in terms of offseason training, which I think was key for us that we didn't have it last year or this past summer, and hopefully we can walk back into some sense of normalcy because the offseason is huge for everybody. It's ginormous for our program. We have to have that off-season strength and conditioning component. Not only just summer but spring and into the fall in hopefully a normal pattern where we can really help these guys prepare for what’s coming.”
Gard brought up strength and conditioning, and addressing the leadership in that area has to be among his major priorities in the offseason. That UW has gone more than a year without a full-time strength and conditioning coach is not how a big-time program should operate, even if the pandemic created financial challenges within the athletic department.
Add it to the list of major tasks on UW’s offseason to-do list. Gard and his assistants are likely exhausted after a long season in which the Badgers failed to live up to expectations, but they’ll have little time to catch their breath.
After all, there’s more work to be done this offseason.
PLAYERS
TREVOR ANDERSON | WISCONSIN
Anderson, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior from Stevens Point, is averaging 3.4 points and 1.3 assists for the Badgers off the bench this season. Named Mr. Basketball and AP Player of the Year as a senior in 2016 after the Panthers repeated as Division 1 champions, Anderson attended UW-Green Bay before transferring to UW, redshirting in 2017-18 and suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2018-19. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
NATE BUSS | WINTHROP
Buss (above center), a 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior from Verona, has been held scoreless in the brief action he's seen in four games with the Eagles since transferring. No. 12 Winthrop opens the tournament 8:57 p.m. Friday against No. 5 Villanova in the South region.
JONATHAN DAVIS | WISCONSIN
Jonathan Davis, a 6-foot-5, 196-pound freshman from La Crosse, is averaging 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in his first season in Madison alongside his twin brother Jordan. Named Mr. Basketball in 2020, Jonathan Davis is Central’s all-time scoring leader with 2,158 points. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
JORDAN DAVIS | WISCONSIN
Jordan Davis, a 6-foot-4, 196-pound freshman from La Crosse, is averaging 0.5 points in 11 appearances since joining the Badgers with twin brother Jonathan. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
CARTER GILMORE | WISCONSIN
Gilmore, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound freshman from Hartland Arrowhead, is a preferred walk-on at UW. Named AP first-team All-State and Classic 8 Conference Player of the Year as a senior in 2020, he is Arrowhead's career scoring leader with 1,565 points. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
JAMES GRAHAM | MARYLAND
Graham (above right), a 6-foot-8, 205-pound freshman who led Glendale Nicolet to a 22-2 record in 2019-20, left Nicolet to enroll mid-year at Maryland on Dec. 27, 2020, and joined the team immediately. He's played in seven games for the Terrapins, averaging 1.4 points and 1.4 rebounds. Tenth-seeded Maryland opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Saturday against No. 7 Connecticut in the East region.
JOEY HAUSER | MICHIGAN STATE
Joey Hauser, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound junior from Stevens Point, is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Spartans — highlighted by a 27-point effort against UW on Christmas Day — since transferring from Marquette and sitting out the 2019-20 season. Michigan State opens the tournament 8:57 p.m. Thursday against UCLA in a First Four game, with a matchup against No. 6 BYU on the line in the East region.
SAM HAUSER | VIRGINIA
Sam Hauser, a 6-foot-8, 218-pound senior who played at Stevens Point High School, is averaging 16.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cavaliers this season after transferring from Marquette and redshirting in 2019-20. Fourth-seeded Virginia opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 Ohio in the West region.
JORDAN McCABE | WEST VIRGINIA
McCabe, a 6-foot, 188-pound junior who earned Mr. Basketball and AP All-State Player of the Year honors at Kaukauna in 2018, is averaging 2.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season for the Mountaineers. Third-seeded West Virginia opens the tournament 8:50 p.m. Friday against No. 14 Morehead State in the Midwest region.
JAMARI SIBLEY | GEORGETOWN
Sibley (above left), a 6-foot-8, 200-pound freshman who played high school ball at Glendale Nicolet and then Oak Hill (Va.) Academy, is averaging 1.3 points and 1.0 rebound in 20 appearances for the Hoyas. No. 12 Georgetown opens the tournament 11:15 a.m. Saturday against No. 5 Colorado.
BEN VANDER PLAS | OHIO
Vander Plas, a 6-foot-8, 232-pound senior from Ripon, is averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season, his second as a starter for the Bobcats. No. 13 Ohio opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 4 Virginia.
ALONDES WILLIAMS | OKLAHOMA
Williams, a 6-foot-5, 201-pound senior who played high school ball at Milwaukee Riverside, is averaging 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22 appearances, including 14 starts, for the Sooners this season. Eighth-seeded Oklahoma opens the tournament 6:25 p.m. Saturday against No. 9 Missouri in the West region.
COACHES
TONY BENNETT | HEAD COACH | VIRGINIA
Tony Bennett, son of former UW coach Dick Bennett, has won three national coach of the year awards while leading Virginia to a 277-96 record over 12 seasons. Fourth-seeded Virginia opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 Ohio in the West region.
BRADY ELLINGSON | DIRECTOR OF OPS. | DRAKE
Ellingson, a Sussex Hamilton graduate, played three years at the University of Iowa and earned second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors at Drake in 2018-19 before beginning to serve as a video coordinator for the Bulldogs last season. Drake faces Wichita in a First Four game 5:27 p.m. Thursday for the right to face sixth-seeded USC.
GREG GARD | HEAD COACH | WISCONSIN
Gard, a native of Cobb in southern Wisconsin, has compiled a 118-69 record since taking over as Wisconsin’s head coach in 2015. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
CLAY MOSER | ASSISTANT | ARKANSAS
Moser, who graduated from UW-La Crosse in 1987, has coached in schools at all levels from the USA to China, including in the NBA with Sacramento, Orlando, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers before being hired by Eric Musselman once again, this time with the Razorbacks. Third-seeded Arkansas opens the tournament 11:45 a.m. Friday against No. 14 Colgate.
NATE OATS | HEAD COACH | ALABAMA
Oats, a Watertown native who played Maranatha Baptist Academy High School from 1993-97, is 40-21 since taking over the Crimson Tide program in March 2019. Second-seeded Alabama opens the tournament 3 p.m. Saturday against No. 15 Iona in the East region.
SHAKA SMART | HEAD COACH | TEXAS
Smart, who grew up in the Madison area and was a three-year starter at Oregon High School, is 109-85 since taking over the Texas program in 2015. Third-seeded Texas opens the tournament 8:50 p.m. Saturday against No. 14 Abilene Christian in the East region.
BRAD SODERBERG | ASSISTANT | VIRGINIA
Soderberg, who grew up in Wausau and attended Stevens Point Pacelli High School, is in his fifth season at Virginia. Starting his college playing career at Ripon College before transferring to UW-Stevens Point and playing under Dick Bennett, Soderberg also joined former NBA star and coach Terry Porter to play in the 1984 NAIA national championship game and coached under Bennett at UW from 1995-2001. Fourth-seeded Virginia opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 Ohio in the West region.
JULIAN SWARTZ | ASSISTANT | GEORGIA TECH
Swartz (above left), a three-time Associated Press All-State player at Waukesha South and 1999 state player of the year, played on UW's 2000 Final Four team but left the program due to issues connected with obsessive-compulsive disorder and earned his degree from Carroll College in 2005. He has been with Georgia Tech since 2016 and has served as an assistant coach since 2018. Ninth-seeded Georgia Tech opens the tournament 3 p.m. Friday against Loyola Chicago in the Midwest region.