Clamping down: Wisconsin Badgers shut down Northwestern Wildcats in second half to seal victory

A balanced offense and a defense that came to life in the second half was a winning formula for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team Wednesday night.

Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl scored a career-high 14 points to lead four players in double figures as the No. 10 Badgers rolled to a 68-52 win over Northwestern at the Kohl Center.

Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice added 12 points, senior guard Brad Davison had 11 and senior center Micah Potter contributed 10 for UW (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten).

The Badgers also got a boost from bench players such as senior guard Trevor Anderson and freshman guard Jonathan Davis.

Chase Audige scored a game-high 16 points for the Wildcats (6-7, 3-6), who have lost six consecutive games.

Northwestern was within 44-39 early in the second half but scored only 13 points over the final 16 minutes, 18 seconds of the game.

After missing eight consecutive shots early in the second half — seven of the misses were from 3-point range — the Badgers went on a 12-0 run with some big contributions from their bench.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}