Chucky Hepburn’s game-winner caps career night to help Wisconsin secure a share of the Big Ten title

There were 14 seconds left in the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Purdue on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center when Brad Davison missed a free throw that would’ve given the Badgers a four point lead.

There were 10 seconds left when Purdue guard Jaden Ivey hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 67-67.

On the next play, Badgers forward Tyler Wahl inbounded the ball to freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn, who dribbled down the court and stopped in front of the UW bench to release a 3-pointer. To many observers it looked like the ball was going to miss the mark, but it bounced off the glass and into the net to put UW ahead 70-67 with just over one second remaining on the game clock.

“I knew we were about to be Big Ten champs after I released it,” Hepburn said.

Hepburn ran to the opposite side of the court, celebrating and feeding off the crowd’s energy as the referees reviewed the shot to confirm his feet were behind the arc.

Steven Crowl and Wahl ran over to celebrate with him. Davison collected the ball for Purdue to inbound. Jahcobi Neath came running off the bench when it was clear play wasn’t going to resume until after the review. The rest of the bench followed soon after.

Johnny Davis stood at the top of the key in awe before joining his teammates.

“I’m not going to lie, that was some bull----, but it went in,” Davis said after the Badgers (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) secured the victory.

Hepburn’s 3-pointer not only proved to be the game-winner Tuesday night as the Badgers swept the season series with the Boilermakers (24-6, 13-6), it also helped UW lock up at least a share of its second Big Ten regular-season title in the last three seasons. With a win over last-place Nebraska in the regular-season finale Sunday in Madison, UW will secure sole possession of the championship.

UW had a lot of options to choose from when looking for a player to trust to get the ball in the net in crunch time. Davis has a penchant for powering comebacks this season. Davison is the elder statesman and second-leading scorer on the team. Wahl was the Badgers’ hot hand with the team’s best shooting percentage on the night.

Despite all those choices, UW coach Greg Gard put his faith in the rookie to get the job done.

“You put the ball in your playmakers’ hands regardless of whether they're freshmen, sophomore, junior, senior,” Gard said. “After a made basket, he's typically, with how we operate coming down, he's going to be circling through and get the ball from Tyler (Wahl) on the inbounds and just push it. I just waved to him, ‘Let's go,’ and try to get what we can get there in transition.”

Hepburn finished the night with a career-high 17 points while hitting 5 of 13 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He also was a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line and added two assists and a steal.

He didn’t hit a field goal until just over five minutes into the game, but after that Hepburn was electric for the Badgers’ offense.

Chris Vogt kicked out the ball to Hepburn for a 3-pointer that started his offensive outburst. On the Badgers’ next possession, Hepburn made a shot from downtown after Vogt got UW a second-chance opportunity by securing an offensive rebound off a miss by Ben Carlson with just under 14 minutes left in the first half.

Hepburn pushed UW’s lead to four points with 3:49 remaining in the first half by hitting a jumper, drawing a foul on Purdue’s Isaiah Thompson and converting the 3-point play. He then forced a steal on the defensive end that Davis turned into two points with a pullup jumper — Davis’ first made basket of the game.

Hepburn led all players on the court with 11 points at the end of the first half, while his usually higher-scoring teammates — Davis and Davison — were held to a combined six points before the break.

His second-half performance was more subdued as he got into foul trouble, picking up his third foul with over 13 minutes left in the game and his fourth with five minutes to go.

Hepburn still added six points on 2-for-3 shooting down the stretch, with both buckets coming at a good time for UW. His first 3-pointer of the half kicked off a 13-3 run for the Badgers that allowed them to build a nine-point lead. His second was the game-winner.

“He's gotten more aggressive offensively,” Gard said. “He's had a moxie and a calmness during the whole year. He plays beyond his age, so to speak. In that position that's difficult. It's like being a freshman quarterback. … I think that the confidence that he has grown over the year, specifically on the offensive side, has been the difference for him.”

