Chucky Hepburn’s game-winner caps career night to help Wisconsin secure a share of the Big Ten title

There were 14 seconds left in the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Purdue on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center when Brad Davison missed a free throw that would’ve given the Badgers a four point lead.
There were 10 seconds left when Purdue guard Jaden Ivey hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 67-67.
On the next play, Badgers forward Tyler Wahl inbounded the ball to freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn, who dribbled down the court and stopped in front of the UW bench to release a 3-pointer. To many observers it looked like the ball was going to miss the mark, but it bounced off the glass and into the net to put UW ahead 70-67 with just over one second remaining on the game clock.
“I knew we were about to be Big Ten champs after I released it,” Hepburn said.
Hepburn ran to the opposite side of the court, celebrating and feeding off the crowd’s energy as the referees reviewed the shot to confirm his feet were behind the arc.
Steven Crowl and Wahl ran over to celebrate with him. Davison collected the ball for Purdue to inbound. Jahcobi Neath came running off the bench when it was clear play wasn’t going to resume until after the review. The rest of the bench followed soon after.
Johnny Davis stood at the top of the key in awe before joining his teammates.
“I’m not going to lie, that was some bull----, but it went in,” Davis said after the Badgers (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) secured the victory.
Hepburn’s 3-pointer not only proved to be the game-winner Tuesday night as the Badgers swept the season series with the Boilermakers (24-6, 13-6), it also helped UW lock up at least a share of its second Big Ten regular-season title in the last three seasons. With a win over last-place Nebraska in the regular-season finale Sunday in Madison, UW will secure sole possession of the championship.
UW had a lot of options to choose from when looking for a player to trust to get the ball in the net in crunch time. Davis has a penchant for powering comebacks this season. Davison is the elder statesman and second-leading scorer on the team. Wahl was the Badgers’ hot hand with the team’s best shooting percentage on the night.
Despite all those choices, UW coach Greg Gard put his faith in the rookie to get the job done.
“You put the ball in your playmakers’ hands regardless of whether they're freshmen, sophomore, junior, senior,” Gard said. “After a made basket, he's typically, with how we operate coming down, he's going to be circling through and get the ball from Tyler (Wahl) on the inbounds and just push it. I just waved to him, ‘Let's go,’ and try to get what we can get there in transition.”
Hepburn finished the night with a career-high 17 points while hitting 5 of 13 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He also was a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line and added two assists and a steal.
He didn’t hit a field goal until just over five minutes into the game, but after that Hepburn was electric for the Badgers’ offense.
Chris Vogt kicked out the ball to Hepburn for a 3-pointer that started his offensive outburst. On the Badgers’ next possession, Hepburn made a shot from downtown after Vogt got UW a second-chance opportunity by securing an offensive rebound off a miss by Ben Carlson with just under 14 minutes left in the first half.
Hepburn pushed UW’s lead to four points with 3:49 remaining in the first half by hitting a jumper, drawing a foul on Purdue’s Isaiah Thompson and converting the 3-point play. He then forced a steal on the defensive end that Davis turned into two points with a pullup jumper — Davis’ first made basket of the game.
Hepburn led all players on the court with 11 points at the end of the first half, while his usually higher-scoring teammates — Davis and Davison — were held to a combined six points before the break.
His second-half performance was more subdued as he got into foul trouble, picking up his third foul with over 13 minutes left in the game and his fourth with five minutes to go.
Hepburn still added six points on 2-for-3 shooting down the stretch, with both buckets coming at a good time for UW. His first 3-pointer of the half kicked off a 13-3 run for the Badgers that allowed them to build a nine-point lead. His second was the game-winner.
“He's gotten more aggressive offensively,” Gard said. “He's had a moxie and a calmness during the whole year. He plays beyond his age, so to speak. In that position that's difficult. It's like being a freshman quarterback. … I think that the confidence that he has grown over the year, specifically on the offensive side, has been the difference for him.”
Badgers fans on Twitter ecstatic after Wisconsin men's basketball beats Purdue to secure Big Ten crown
Going all out
Felt like another good test for the postseason. Tense moments. Clutch plays. Whew. Turn up the blood pressue.— Kevin Murphy (@kjmurphy88) March 2, 2022
Down with the doubters
Pretty good for a preseason 10th place team, Jim— Matt Ferris (@Ferris_matt) March 2, 2022
Night and day
The turnaround for this team since last year - unbelievably stunning to watch, even from afar. Props to Greg!— Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) March 2, 2022
Hard work paying dividends
All credit to the team, the culture that Bo Ryan and Greg Gard in the coaching staff have created and continued through the years. This is the legacy really going back to the Michael Finley era. Damn proud to be a badger. So much heart— Mark Massey (@mfmass) March 2, 2022
Not over till it's over
What a victory! Tremendous showing by Chucky and Wahl, and of course Davis. Love this team’s spirit, cool, and fight-to-the-finish mentality. #OnWisconsin— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 2, 2022
In due time
America will know the name Chucky Hepburn by the end of March. Overlooked tonight: He hit the game-winner over Ivey and scored 17 w/Ivey defending him. And, most importantly, again had ZERO turnovers. Can you say #FreshmanOfTheYear? pic.twitter.com/XnaGecBtmu— Dean Witter (@i_am_deanwitter) March 2, 2022
Mission accomplished
BANK ON IT. WISCONSIN ARE BIG TEN CHAMPIONS! Tyler Wahl is one heck of a player. Chucky Hepburn acts like a senior. What a great season this has been with hopefully more to come in the days and weeks ahead!— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) March 2, 2022
Checking the receipts
Time to revisit: pic.twitter.com/OO3eOrLI6v— Jeff Hoeft 🦡 (@HeffreyH) March 2, 2022
Food for thought
Think about this. Purdue is a great team. But Wisconsin beat them twice. That Badgers team has the heart of the champion. They deserve the Big Ten championship. It’s not just one player. Or two. It’s the whole team. And that includes the bench. I am just so proud of them!— rick brown (@rickbrown35) March 2, 2022
Evergreen tweet
I wrote this 2 days ago...stand by it tonight:— Kristi Conway-Powers (@NoodlesP29) March 2, 2022
Just Catching up on the Wi- Rutgers game. Wahl and Hepburn most underrated players in the Big 10 ( just at halftime, mind you)#Badgers
Tougher together
What a great example of how teamwork in basketball can help exceed any expectations the so-called experts have. Such a fun team to watch, and they deserve to win the Big Ten championship like they did!— Kirk Eastenson (@Eastyfor3) March 2, 2022
Cool under pressure
That could have been a National Championship game. Wow. #Badger got down by 1 and no worries. They calmly came down and hit a shot. Completely awesome defense by every #Badger Very proud of #WisconsinBasketball— Teri Shannon (@77rocket) March 2, 2022
Run-of-the-mill title run
Ho-hum, just like everybody expected 6 months ago! Oh wait…excited for the potential March madness run…— Jeff Becker (@jbecker18) March 2, 2022
Playing the numbers game
Should guarantee them at least a three seed. Win a game in the Big Ten tourney and they could be a two seed.— Shaun Meulemans (@Meules37) March 2, 2022
No arguments here
Winning: always good. Winning a B1G title? Absolutely divine. #OnWisconsin— Kevin (@dcbadger7) March 2, 2022
Just the week?
Chucky should be an obvious shoe-in for Big 10 Freshman of the Week! Phenomenal team win! Vogt and Crowl were again impactful against Purdue bigs. Definitely a game I'll remember for a long time. Hope they can carry this energy for the remainder of March!— Austin Volden (@AVolden_89) March 2, 2022
Doing it their way
B1G champs!— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) March 2, 2022
I think we had one 2nd half turnover
Amazing D down the stretch
Huge bucket from Crowl at the end on a tough night
Chucky & JD getting the kiss off the glass - a clear sign there’s something special going on here
15 straight in games within 6 points. Amazing.
Something from everyone
What a great team win! Every player for the badgers played extremely hard with some great contributions from the bench.— Dean Sonsalla (@dsonsalla30) March 2, 2022
A moment to remember
Chucky Hepburn just became a Badger legend in only his freshman year!!— Brian Denu (@BeloitSoccer) March 2, 2022
Setting a strong tone
Chucky Hepburn appreciation tweet.— Jeremy Wojtecki (@jwojPAC) March 2, 2022
All year long he’s been steady as can be. Everyone on this team plays their part. This season has just been magic. Zero quit
Rising to the challenge
What a game!!! What a team!!!— Jane Laitinen (@LaitinenJane) March 2, 2022
Chucky Hepburn is an assassin.
PERFORMANCE
UNDER
PRESSURE!#OnWisconsin
Making 'em believe
Feels surreal! This team has been so loose and confident since back in November when nobody else was confident in them and it just grew into calm swagger. It's been one of the funnest seasons I can remember!— Michael Schmidt (@SchmidtyUGDR) March 2, 2022
Passing another tough test
Their ability to win all these close games is going to be huge come tournament time. One of the best Big Ten games I’ve ever seen what a game. #OnWisconsin 👐— Dan Buhler (@FBuhlersDayOff) March 2, 2022
One of a kind
I don't think I can remember a crazier conclusion to a game that meant so much to the Badgers (that worked out in our favor)— Pat Mixdorf (@pmixdorf) March 2, 2022
Don't stop now
Gritty. Keep it going.— Leonard Go (@LeonardGo) March 2, 2022
Ladies and Gentleman, we give you @ChuckyHepburn!!!— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 2, 2022
CC: @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/pg78HWA5T7