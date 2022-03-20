Chucky Hepburn ruled out for rest of Wisconsin's game against Iowa State with injured left leg

MILWAUKEE — University of Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn was helped off the Fiserv Forum court late in the first half of Sunday's second-round NCAA Tournament game against Iowa State.
Hepburn wasn't putting any weight on his left leg as he went down the tunnel to the Badgers' locker room.
The Badgers ruled him out for the rest of the game at halftime, when UW trailed 27-26.
The freshman injured his leg on defense under the basket as Iowa State's Tyrese Hunter finished a layup.
Jahcobi Neath replaced him in the lineup with 4:37 remaining in the first half and the Badgers leading 22-19.
Hepburn, who had an ankle injury earlier in the season, was 0-for-3 shooting in 14 minutes before the injury.
"We've played through a lot of injuries and illnesses all year, so we've had different guys out at different times, including Chucky," Badgers coach Greg Gard said in a TV interview as he left the court at halftime. "We're a team that — we'll have to see how he's doing here at halftime and rally around him."
Wisconsin's guard Chucky Hepburn (23) grimaces after sustaining an injuring during the first half of he team’s second round game of 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament against Iowa State in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL