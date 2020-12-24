Christmas with Izzo: Badgers men's basketball hopes to break Breslin curse

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team not only has to work on Christmas Day, it’ll do so remotely at a venue where its productivity has been abysmal over the years.

If that sounds awful, senior forward Aleem Ford and his teammates are here to tell you otherwise. Ford and Co. will arrive at the Breslin Center beaming with optimism for their game on Friday against No. 12 Michigan State.

Whether the No. 9 Badgers (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten Conference) will leave the building with smiles on their faces remains to be seen, though recent history suggests it’s unlikely. UW hasn’t won at Michigan State since 2004 and hasn’t even come close to doing so in nearly a decade.

Ford, who didn’t need a history lesson to know the Breslin Center has been a house of horrors for the Badgers, is choosing to tune out the negativity.

“I’m excited,” he said earlier this week. “It’s a great opportunity for us. Christmas Day at Michigan State, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

The Badgers have lost 12 consecutive times at Michigan State (6-1, 0-1), which figures to be extra salty for this matchup considering it’s coming off a 79-65 defeat at Northwestern on Sunday.