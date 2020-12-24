Christmas with Izzo: Badgers men's basketball hopes to break Breslin curse

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team not only has to work on Christmas Day, it’ll do so remotely at a venue where its productivity has been abysmal over the years.
If that sounds awful, senior forward Aleem Ford and his teammates are here to tell you otherwise. Ford and Co. will arrive at the Breslin Center beaming with optimism for their game on Friday against No. 12 Michigan State.
Whether the No. 9 Badgers (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten Conference) will leave the building with smiles on their faces remains to be seen, though recent history suggests it’s unlikely. UW hasn’t won at Michigan State since 2004 and hasn’t even come close to doing so in nearly a decade.
Ford, who didn’t need a history lesson to know the Breslin Center has been a house of horrors for the Badgers, is choosing to tune out the negativity.
“I’m excited,” he said earlier this week. “It’s a great opportunity for us. Christmas Day at Michigan State, it doesn’t get much better than that.”
The Badgers have lost 12 consecutive times at Michigan State (6-1, 0-1), which figures to be extra salty for this matchup considering it’s coming off a 79-65 defeat at Northwestern on Sunday.
Even with no fans in the place, UW could be walking into a hornet’s nest. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo benched some key players late in the loss to the Wildcats because he was displeased with effort and execution, and it’s likely he spent the days leading up to this matchup with the Badgers making it clear the Spartans’ sense of urgency needs to pick up in a hurry.
“Michigan State’s a great team year in and year out, really well coached, a lot of talent, great defensively, a lot of weapons offensively,” UW senior guard Brad Davison said. “We’re going to have to play our game. We’re going to have to do what we do best, play Wisconsin basketball, focus on ourselves.”
Not since a 68-64 overtime win on March 2, 2004, has UW beaten Michigan State at the Breslin Center. That win is remembered for the Badgers crashing what was supposed to be a party to celebrate the Spartans’ Big Ten title in front of their home crowd. A Big Ten championship banner was ready to be unfurled from the rafters, but Bo Ryan’s team ruined those plans.
If there’s a common theme in the Badgers’ drought in East Lansing since that point, it’s poor shooting from the perimeter. UW has gone a combined 68 of 252 from 3-point range (27%) in those 12 defeats, shooting 34% or better only twice.
In recent years, the Badgers haven’t even given themselves a fighting chance. They were down by 15 points at halftime last season and 16 at the break during their previous trip in 2018.
“I think the biggest reason why we haven’t won there is because they’re really good,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “I know that sounds simplistic, but it’s that simple. It’s why our home record has been (good as well). I think you look at any good program, they should have a good home record.
“Obviously this year is different with no fans and stuff, but I’m sure probably a lot of teams have had struggles with Michigan State whether it’s home, road, neutral, Mars, the moon, wherever.”
This will be only the second road game of the season for UW and the first time it has left the state. The Badgers are 7-0 at home and the only blemish on their record is a 67-65 loss at Marquette on Dec. 4.
“I’m excited to get back on the road again and have another test,” Ford said, “because we want to make sure that we can play on the road and get those high-caliber wins on the road, too.”
Getting one at Michigan State? Well, that’d really get the Badgers in the holiday spirit.
“It’s going to be a fun one,” said Davison, who is 0 of 10 from 3-point range in two games at Breslin. “It’s a game that we look forward to. It’s a game that for us seniors, us old guys in the locker room, we’ve never won at the Breslin Center so it’s a game that we have circled for that (reason). Really excited, looking forward to it, looking forward to the challenge.”