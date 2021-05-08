 Skip to main content
Center Chris Vogt joining Wisconsin Badgers after transferring from Cincinnati
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Center Chris Vogt joining Wisconsin Badgers after transferring from Cincinnati

Cincinnati Houston Basketball

Cincinnati center Chris Vogt (33) passes after winning a loose ball against Houston forward Fabian White Jr. during a March game in Houston. Vogt announced Saturday he was transferring to Wisconsin. 

 Associated Press File Photo

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard filled another need for his program on Saturday.

Transfer center Chris Vogt announced he was joining the Badgers, filling a spot that had been depleted after the departures of big men Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter and Joe Hedstrom this offseason. Reuvers and Potter turned pro and Hedstrom transferred to Valparaiso. 

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom and discuss the news coming from Badgers football spring practices and basketball coaching rumors. As spring practices come to a close, Colten gives you some thoughts on the biggest winners, the questions that remain and what players need to show more. Jim then breaks down the situation with Badgers basketball assistant coach Alando Tucker possibly leaving the program.

UW will be the third stop on Vogt’s collegiate journey, which started at Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League. After two years at Northern Kentucky, Vogt transferred to Cincinnati, where he’s played in 53 games over the past two seasons.

The 7-foot-1, 260-pounder posted on his Twitter that he had shoulder surgery this offseason.

In his junior year with the Bearcats, he averaged 11 points, nearly six rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, but his minutes and averages dropped this winter. He scored five points and pulled down 3.5 rebounds per game this year.

Vogt is the second transfer to select the Badgers this offseason, joining Wake Forest point guard Jahcobi Neath, who announced his decision in mid-April. UW’s four-man recruiting class doesn’t feature a center, but Vogt could form a solid pairing with Stephen Crowl in UW’s front court next season.

