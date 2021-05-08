Center Chris Vogt joining Wisconsin Badgers after transferring from Cincinnati

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard filled another need for his program on Saturday.

Transfer center Chris Vogt announced he was joining the Badgers, filling a spot that had been depleted after the departures of big men Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter and Joe Hedstrom this offseason. Reuvers and Potter turned pro and Hedstrom transferred to Valparaiso.

UW will be the third stop on Vogt’s collegiate journey, which started at Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League. After two years at Northern Kentucky, Vogt transferred to Cincinnati, where he’s played in 53 games over the past two seasons.

The 7-foot-1, 260-pounder posted on his Twitter that he had shoulder surgery this offseason.

In his junior year with the Bearcats, he averaged 11 points, nearly six rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, but his minutes and averages dropped this winter. He scored five points and pulled down 3.5 rebounds per game this year.

Vogt is the second transfer to select the Badgers this offseason, joining Wake Forest point guard Jahcobi Neath, who announced his decision in mid-April. UW’s four-man recruiting class doesn’t feature a center, but Vogt could form a solid pairing with Stephen Crowl in UW’s front court next season.

