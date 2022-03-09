Can a team with 3-point shooting as bad as Wisconsin's win it all? Here's what 20 years of data says

A too-familiar scene played out in the final moments of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s regular-season finale on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

Freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn had a clean look at a 3-pointer that would’ve put the Badgers ahead of visiting Nebraska, but the shot didn’t fall. Hepburn was more open than he’d been in weeks of Big Ten conference play or even in practice, according to UW coach Greg Gard, but the miss was the last touch on a disappointing day as then-No. 10 UW (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) fell 74-73 to the unranked Cornhuskers.

Hepburn’s miss was one of the 18 misfires from the 3-point line against Nebraska, marking the 11th game this year in which UW shot 25% or less from deep. UW is the worst 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten at 31.3%, and it ranks 290th in Division I shooting 3s.

Despite the poor shooting from outside, the Badgers were able to claim a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and earn the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. UW opens postseason play at 5:30 p.m. Friday, facing Thursday’s winner between Michigan State and Maryland in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals. But for the Badgers to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament, which begins next weekend, they’ll need to find more consistency with their outside shots.

“Hopefully, we could get to a point where … we could prove it wrong,” Gard said.

In the past 20 years, no NCAA tournament winner has shot less than 32.9% from 3 in a season — UConn did so in 2011, a season in which the Huskies lost seven of their last 11 regular-season games before winning the Big East tournament before making their run. UConn shot 31.3% from deep in the NCAA tournament, and their 3-point shooting ranking 237th in the nation is the only one comparable to the Badgers’ rank this season.

The past five national champions have shot at least 35.5% from 3, including last season’s Baylor squad that led the past 20 years of champions with a 41.3% clip. Baylor bounced UW in the second round of last year’s tournament en route to a title. The past 19 national champions have averaged a 3-point shooting mark of 38.1%.

UW won’t be in the first four games of the NCAA field regardless of what happens this weekend, meaning a run to a national title would be six games. UW has three six-game stretches in which it made 3s at a 38.1% clip or better, peaking with a 40% stretch from Jan. 9, a 70-69 win over Maryland, to Jan. 30, a 66-60 win over Minnesota. The Badgers have shot 27.9% from 3 since.

Even a run to the second weekend is a tough ask if UW doesn’t get more outside shots to fall. Teams to make the Sweet 16 last season made 36.4% of their 3-point shots, while Sweet 16 teams from the 2019 tournament made 35.9%. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

Four players — Hepburn, senior guard Brad Davison, sophomore guard Johnny Davis and sophomore center Steven Crowl — have accounted for nearly 80% of the 3-pointers taken by UW this season. Davison leads by a wide margin in 3s taken (213) and made (74), and leads the starters in 3-point percentage (34.7%). Hepburn is making 34.3% of his 3s, while Davis (33.3%) and Crowl (32.4%) are just a bit behind him.

To a man, UW’s players said they weren’t concerned with the team’s shooting heading into the postseason.

“In any given game, someone can go off, or we can all go off or anything,” Crowl said. “All the analytics get thrown out the window. So we don't really worry about stuff like that too much.”

The absence of backup guard Lorne Bowman, who’s made 40% (12 of 30) of his 3s this season, takes away a shooting option off the bench. Bowman has missed the past five games with what UW has called a non-COVID illness.

UW has made up for their poor 3-point shooting by not turning the ball over — the Badgers lead the nation with 8.6 giveaways per game and their turnover rate by possession of 12.8% is third in the country. The Badgers also make 74.8% of their free throws, which ranks 75th nationally and third in the Big Ten. Those factors help them maximize possessions without hot shooting from outside, as does their 52.1% shooting from inside the arc over the last month of the regular season.

“We've gotten so much better in the last month or two where I think that we'll be all right with the shooting and 3-point shooting as it goes into postseason play,” junior forward Tyler Wahl said.

The Badgers’ 3-point shooting has made blowing teams out difficult, but they’ve responded by posting a 15-2 record in games decided by six points or less. That will help in the postseason, when games are more likely to come down to the wire.

But for UW to continue defying expectations and make a push for a national title, it’ll need more of the outside shots it’s creating to fall.

