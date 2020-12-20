Bring on the Big Ten: Badgers men's basketball 'excited to chase the championship'

UW’s only win against a ranked opponent came Saturday, and Louisville arrived with a young roster that was missing Carlik Jones, the Cardinals’ best playmaker and the only senior in their rotation. The Badgers, to their credit, showed no mercy and produced their most complete game of the season to date.

“There’s been several days where, to be honest with you, I didn’t think we were going to get seven games in,” Gard said. “Obviously, we went into some weeks not knowing who we were going to play.

“I think we’ve gotten better. And that’s the biggest measuring stick. Regardless of who the opponent is, I look for things in how we grade the film and how we grade out the possessions, are we improving regardless of who the opponent is? I think we’ve gotten better through the non-conference and now obviously we turn the page and it becomes a whole new game and a whole new goal as we go through conference play.”

As Gard later noted, part of the difficulty of going through the grind of Big Ten play is scouting reports are more in-depth because teams know opponents' tendencies.

Not much has changed since the season opened in terms of the landscape in the Big Ten. The conference once again appears to be deep, with a top tier that includes UW, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan State, in no particular order.