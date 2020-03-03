Brevin Pritzl rolling at right time for Badgers men's basketball team

For Pritzl, one low point came early last season when he played a combined 33 minutes in a three-game tournament in the Bahamas, including only four in the title game against Virginia. He met with assistant coach Howard Moore and coach Greg Gard when the team got back to Madison, and they came to an understanding.

“These people care,” Pritzl said. “Coaches have a job to do, they have to be critical, they have to try to develop you and push you. Maybe it’s not the skill development, but it’s that personal, mental growth that is more important in my opinion. Because skill development is going to happen on your own. It’s what you can do. Coaches can only give you a set toolbox. They have a job to do to get us ready for every game.

“So I look at it more they were able to push us to grow as men, as basketball players, mentally, and that’s what’s helped us to perform physically.”

Pritzl could have left following last season as a graduate transfer, but he stayed. He posted his first career double-double in a win over in-state rival Marquette, made a clutch 3-pointer late in a victory at Ohio State, finished with a season-high 19 points in a rematch with the Buckeyes and drained a big shot from beyond the arc late in the victory on Sunday.