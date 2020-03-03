Brevin Pritzl rolling at right time for Badgers men's basketball team

Kathi Pritzl felt a sharp pain and immediately had difficulty catching her breath. The baby inside of her had been active during the late stages of her pregnancy, but this time it felt like he’d done a somersault.
A trip to the emergency room confirmed she had a broken rib. She was prescribed medicine, which a doctor said would relax not only her but the restless gymnast that caused her injury.
“But the baby never calmed down,” Kathi said. “He was a rockin’ and a rollin’ from the very beginning.”
Even Brevin Pritzl’s arrival, about two weeks later, came in dramatic fashion: with the umbilical cord tied in a knot and wrapped around his neck. His father noticed that something didn’t look right, inquired about the knot and was assured there was nothing to worry about; so Brian Pritzl cut the cord and officially welcomed his second son into the world.
By 10 months, that boy was on his feet and moving. “Running,” Kathi said, “not walking.” The family lives on a 2½-acre lot outside DePere, which was a perfect setup for a child who couldn’t sit still. His parents would watch from the house as Brevin would shoot baskets on the outdoor Sport Court, switch to tossing around a football to himself, then go back to hoops.
It wasn’t all fun and games, though. Kathi recalls being a regular in the principal’s office while Brevin was growing up. “He always seemed to be the instigator of trouble,” his mother said.
Kathi chuckles about all of this now as her son wraps up his career with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program. Brevin, after all, is 23 and engaged to be married in 2021. He earned an undergraduate degree in kinesiology in 3½ years and is scheduled to complete his master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis in May.
“He’s got the checks and balances in place that I wondered, when he was little, if that was going to happen,” Kathi said this week. “He seems to have found a balance.”
It also appears Brevin Pritzl has found something on the court. The fifth-year senior guard is playing the best basketball of his career and has been a key factor in the Badgers’ late-season run.
He’ll be honored when No. 24 UW (19-10, 12-6 Big Ten) hosts Northwestern (7-21, 2-16) on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center. Walk-on Michael Ballard and former UW standout Rashard Griffith, who has returned to school and will complete his degree in May, also will be recognized during a ceremony prior to the game; fans are encouraged to be in their seats 30 minutes prior to the 8 p.m. tipoff.
Senior Night is always a bittersweet moment, a celebration and a good-bye wrapped in one, and Brian and Kathi Pritzl both admitted they have mixed feelings as their son nears the end of his career.
“It’s been an incredible journey, an incredible ride,” Kathi said. “And I couldn’t be more proud of Brev.”
The tics
Pritzl stood at the free throw line late in UW’s 70-57 victory over visiting Ohio State on Feb. 9, the CBS cameras directed on him as play was halted for substitutions. During those 10 seconds, each of Pritzl’s shoulders twitched numerous times and his mouth and neck also made involuntary movements.
Whether it was that specific sequence or something else, a Twitter user posted a question on a thread started by a reporter wondering why Pritzl always looks “like he’s flipping his non-existent hair.”
It was Pritzl himself who answered the question later that day: “I (have) a tic disorder so I twitch,” he said. “Can’t really help it.”
Pritzl chimed in again Sunday when a different Twitter user, after watching the Badgers defeat Minnesota 71-69, suggested Pritzl needed a “head/neck massage.”
The UW player responded with humor: “My tics still wouldn’t stop, unfortunately,” he said, “but it might feel nice.”
Both Twitter users replied with apologies and regret, but Pritzl was gracious and said he simply wanted to raise awareness.
He has what is called a persistent tic disorder. While people with Tourette Syndrome have both motor and vocal tics, Pritzl has the former but not the latter.
Pritzl said his first tic arrived when he was in the fourth or fifth grade. He was in church and noticed he was blinking a lot. That went on for over a year, and Pritzl was able to hide it from others for the most part because he could make it stop by focusing.
The next tic was with his mouth, and that one lasted about three years. Again, Pritzl didn’t make a big deal about it and avoided getting teased in part because he was bigger than most kids his age.
The shoulder tic arrived in high school and became more frequent once he got to UW, where Pritzl finally saw a doctor and got diagnosed. He was given the option of taking a muscle relaxant, but declined because he was concerned it would affect his performance.
Now, the tics are just something Pritzl lives with, though stressful moments seem to cause them to increase in frequency. In huddles, he’ll sometimes raise his shoulders to stop the tics, but that process leads to more pain than the actual twitching.
“It’s nothing severe,” he said. “It just looks weird to people, but it doesn’t bother me at all unless I’m super stressed. It’s just something that’s part of me.”
Here to stay
So is Joelle Stewart, Pritzl’s fiancée. The two have been a couple since early in high school, but Pritzl had his eye on her long before that.
They first met at a Memorial Day parade when they were about 11. After Stewart gave Pritzl some Seroogy’s Chocolates, he went home and told his father he was in love.
Eventually, he began pestering her on AOL Instant Messenger. “Hey,” he’d tell her, “I think you’re beautiful.”
Now, Pritzl says, Stewart “brings me down from my high horse.” She’s also the voice of reason in another way: When Pritzl is watching video of UW games and winces after seeing himself twitching, Stewart assures him it’s no big deal.
When Pritzl was struggling with injuries as a true freshman — he broke his foot in the offseason and later re-injured it, leading to a medical redshirt — it was Stewart who helped him through the darkness of not playing.
“I think she probably saved him his freshman year. I really do,” Kathi Pritzl said “She was the rock, the immediate rock right there for him.”
Pritzl arrived at UW as a scorer but was raw on defense. He admits it took time to carve a role as a player who can provide shooting — he led the Big Ten in 3-point percentage last season — but has become more consistent at providing in other areas when the ball’s not going in the basket.
Did Pritzl ever consider transferring from UW? Of course. Almost every player does at some point in his career.
For Pritzl, one low point came early last season when he played a combined 33 minutes in a three-game tournament in the Bahamas, including only four in the title game against Virginia. He met with assistant coach Howard Moore and coach Greg Gard when the team got back to Madison, and they came to an understanding.
“These people care,” Pritzl said. “Coaches have a job to do, they have to be critical, they have to try to develop you and push you. Maybe it’s not the skill development, but it’s that personal, mental growth that is more important in my opinion. Because skill development is going to happen on your own. It’s what you can do. Coaches can only give you a set toolbox. They have a job to do to get us ready for every game.
“So I look at it more they were able to push us to grow as men, as basketball players, mentally, and that’s what’s helped us to perform physically.”
Pritzl could have left following last season as a graduate transfer, but he stayed. He posted his first career double-double in a win over in-state rival Marquette, made a clutch 3-pointer late in a victory at Ohio State, finished with a season-high 19 points in a rematch with the Buckeyes and drained a big shot from beyond the arc late in the victory on Sunday.
“He could have taken a way out and he said no, and he kept going,” Brian Pritzl said. “That’s part of the reason I would tell you I find so much comfort, for lack of a better term, in the fact that he is seeing some success.
“That just makes me feel like it was the right decision. You’d don’t have to second-guess the decision. You move forward.”
<&rdpStrong>Preview: No. 24 Badgers vs. Northwestern</&rdpStrong>
NO. 24 UW VS. NORTHWESTERN
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Kohl Center.
TV: Big Ten Network, with Chris Vosters and Jess Settles.
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas.
BADGERS (19-10, 12-6)
Coach: Greg Gard, 99-57 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Junior guard Brad Davison (above) scored a team-high 20 points in UW’s 71-69 victory over visiting Minnesota on Sunday night. Davison has reached double figures in four of the past five games and is averaging 16.8 points during that stretch.
PROBABLE UW STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Jr.
|8.5
|1
|Brevin Pritzl (above)
|6-3
|Sr.
|8.2
|35
|Nate Reuvers
|6-11
|Jr.
|13.0
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice
|6-0
|Jr.
|10.1
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|Jr.
|9.9
KEY BADGERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|11
|Micah Potter
|6-10
|Jr.
|9.9
|5
|Tyler Wahl (above)
|6-7
|Fr.
|2.7
|12
|Trevor Anderson
|6-2
|Jr.
|1.8
YOU SHOULD KNOW
UW is 14-1 at the Kohl Center this season. A win over the Wildcats would help the Badgers match their best home mark over the past nine seasons since going 16-0 in 2010-11. … Aleem Ford (above) has scored 10 or more points in six of the past eight games. He reached double figures in seven of the first 21 games this season. … The Badgers have allowed an average of 37.6 points in the paint over the past five games.
WILDCATS (7-21, 2-16)
Coach: Chris Collins, 108-117 in his seventh season at Northwestern.
Player to watch: Sophomore forward Miller Kopp (above) has scored in double figures in 15 of the past 17 games. He’s shooting 39.7% from 3-point range and 88.5% from the free throw line.
PROBABLE NORTHWESTERN STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|31
|Robbie Beran
|6-9
|Fr.
|5.1
|10
|Miller Kopp
|6-7
|So.
|13.0
|15
|Ryan Young
|6-10
|Fr.
|9.0
|0
|Boo Buie (above)
|6-2
|Fr.
|10.5
|12
|Pat Spencer
|6-3
|Sr.
|10.6
KEY WILDCATS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|22
|Pete Nance (above)
|6-10
|So.
|8.2
|21
|A.J. Turner
|6-7
|Sr.
|4.8
|4
|Jared Jones
|6-10
|Fr.
|2.9
|2
|Ryan Greer
|6-2
|So.
|1.0
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Both of Northwestern’s Big Ten wins have come against Nebraska. The Wildcats ended a 12-game losing streak Sunday with an 81-76 overtime win in Lincoln. … Pat Spencer (above) was a four-time All-American in lacrosse at Loyola (Md.) before transferring to Northwestern to play basketball for one season. He leads the Wildcats with 3.8 assists per game. … Northwestern is 12-46 vs. Big Ten opponents since making the program’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament in 2017.